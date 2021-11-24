Athletes have different ways of preparing before games. Sometimes it’s watching extra film or extra reps on the field, others it’s a quick massage to get the body right. But for Smithville’s offensive line, it’s a meal.
The night before Smithville’s Class 4 quarterfinal victory over Lincoln Prep, the offensive line took part in their weekly tradition: dinner. A tradition that has been going on for a couple of years, the guys come together to eat, chat about the upcoming game and have fun.
Smithville’s line includes Sam Calvert, Cole Turner, Mason Crim, Tristan Wald, Preston Riddle, Jacob Lakenburger and Nicholas Vaccaro. This group of athletes said having fun during the pregame meal is important to their individual success, just as being a good teammate is.
“We just eat a lot of food and we spend the time bonding together,” Wald said.
The night before the Lincoln Prep game however, it wasn’t just the normal meal for the offensive linemen. The group visited Texas Roadhouse and put themselves up to a challenge.
The internet famous Texas Roadhouse bun challenge has been sweeping social media. The challenge involves seeing how many rolls a group can eat in one sitting. The first group to do it, in a video that went viral, was able to chow down 88 rolls. The local linemen wanted to break that record.
“We ate 109 rolls between the six of us,” Wald said.
The group said the rolls “definitely” helped them in their victory over the Blue Tigers.
Linemen are an interesting group of athletes. They are the ones that receive little credit in the box score when the team scores a touchdown or wins the big game. But, the strategy and skill that they possess is impressive, and necessary to the success of an offense.
“The multiple looks that they give us during the week from our scouting reports builds our versatility to be able to communicate and evolve,” Riddle said. “It’s so that we get a clean and substantial offense.”
One stat that does get recorded each offensive lineman is proud of sounds just as delicious as the dinner roll: the pancake. The pancake is when an offensive lineman drives his defender to the ground and leaves him flat on his back.
“It’s the best feeling ever,” Wald said. “The only people that notice it are your coaches and your friends. It’s the best.”
For Lakenburger, the pancake is also an opportunity to catch some waves and “surf” on the opponent afterwards. Surfing on the defender means an offensive lineman is on top and holds their hands out acting like they are on a surfboard to avoid the holding penalty.
These seven players love offensive line tactics, terminology and each other. It’s not the individual glory they are reaching for, but being good teammates, said running back Hayden Sigg.
“These guys are the most selfless guys on the team,” he said. “They enjoy blocking. They enjoy making me, Caleb Donnell and Andrew Hedgecorth look good. That’s what makes them so special and fun to play with.”
The group of lineman share each other’s successes and love seeing each other do well, an aspect of team culture that has personified the Smithville Warriors this year.
This group is not the tallest, not the biggest, but they work incredibly hard.
“I like going in there and take a man from point A to point B and embarrassing them,” Crim said laughing.
Smithville is undefeated heading into the Class 4 State Semifinals against MICDS on Friday, Nov. 26.
“We have to try to keep everybody safe,” Riddle said. “If we miss a block and someone gets injured, it’s not a good feeling so we want to make sure everyone is safe.”
So, will the Warriors’ offensive line chow down more Texas Roadhouse rolls before the game against MICDS?
“We are so sick of rolls,” Wald said. “I don’t think I’m going to eat rolls on Thanksgiving.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.