Smithville's Andrew Hedgecoth completes a pass to Dawson Strickland that set up an easy touchdown for the Warriors in the Class 4 State Semifinals against St. Mary's on Saturday, Nov. 26. 

SMITHVILLE —With tears flowing down their faces, players and coaches embraced each other on Saturday, Nov. 26. Smithville fell to St. Mary’s 37-23 in the Class 4 State Semifinals. The Warriors used an incredible first half of play to put the Dragons on the ropes, but the visitors from St. Louis had a strong second half to take the win.

Saturday’s game marked a rare occurrence where two defending state title winners would meet. Smithville won the 2021 Class 4 State Championship and St. Mary’s were crowned the champions of class 3.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

