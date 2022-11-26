SMITHVILLE —With tears flowing down their faces, players and coaches embraced each other on Saturday, Nov. 26. Smithville fell to St. Mary’s 37-23 in the Class 4 State Semifinals. The Warriors used an incredible first half of play to put the Dragons on the ropes, but the visitors from St. Louis had a strong second half to take the win.
Saturday’s game marked a rare occurrence where two defending state title winners would meet. Smithville won the 2021 Class 4 State Championship and St. Mary’s were crowned the champions of class 3.
Smithville opened the scoring in the first quarter as they drove the length of the field. It was fourth down and two yards to go. Quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth snapped the ball and used his eyes to read the Dragons’ defense. Instead of handing it off, Hedgecorth tucked the ball himself and entered the end zone himself to make it 7-0.
The Warriors’ defense continued to stand firm against a top-notch offense. The Dragons drove into the Smithville red zone, but were forced to kick a field goal. St. Mary’s snapped the ball high, but were able to get the attempt off. Smithville’s Max McKenzie blew through the offensive line and blocked the field goal. The Warriors recovered and were in business with the momentum on their side.
Q2 11:53: SHS 7-0 STMFirst play out of the quarter for the Dragons is FG attempt.BLOCKED by Smithville! pic.twitter.com/PfhA1uJUwz
Smithville finished the next drive off with a field goal to give them a 10-0 lead. St. Mary’s were not moving the ball as efficiently as they would have liked, until their next possession which came halfway through the second quarter. Running back Jamal Roberts started to find his groove by running past the Warriors defense. The University of Missouri commit capped off the drive with a 12-yard touchdown rush.
Smithville led 16-7 at the halftime break as the Warriors scored before they went to the locker room. Hedgecorth found Dawson Strickland on a deep pass that brought the ball inside the 2-yard line. Running back Caleb Donnell pushed in for the Warriors’ touchdown.
“We came out focused. We had a great week of practice, we came out prepared,” head coach Jason Ambroson said. “We executed extremely well in the first half. In the second half, we just ran out of some juice. They fought with everything that they had.”
In the second half, Smithville started perfectly. Almost the entire offensive line flowed to the right side of the field on the first play. Hedgecorth rolled to his right, but then he stopped and threw to the backside of the field. There was Donnell to catch the ball with three blockers in front of him. It was the perfect screen pass as he sprinted down the far sideline going for 70 yards before ending out of bounds at 5-yard line. He was then rewarded for the play with a short rushing touchdown which put Smithville up 23-7.
The Dragons seemed to be in slumber mode until this point in the game. They would impose their will and show their strength in the rush game and offensive line work. St. Mary’s scored 30 unanswered points which began with 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter. The Warriors turned the ball over twice during this stretch as the Dragons capitalized each time.
“They work to be perfect, all the while, understand that they will never be perfect,” Ambroson said when describing his team’s character. “They work so hard to do that every day. It’s an amazing thing to see young people invest so much in each other and in themselves.”
St. Mary’s defeated the Warriors on their home field as they secured a date in next week’s state championship game. Smithville’s hopes of winning back-to-back state titles came to an end on Saturday afternoon. As the final play of the game snapped, the entire stadium filled with Warriors’ fans rose to their feet and applauded in unison. It was a gesture of appreciation from the town of Smithville to the players and coaches for the hard work that they have achieved all throughout the year.
“I’ve got some kids that will never play another football game,” Ambroson said emotionally. “They are so awesome to be around and so awesome to play. The best part of it is that they are going to go off into their lives and share that with their families and other people within their communities.”
The Warriors end the season with a record of 12-2. The loss hurts, but moments of brilliance from this season will always be remembered from their close win over Platte County to the playoff victory against Kearney. The moments of perseverance and strength was often on display in every game that featured the Smithville Warriors.
“It is an absolute honor to be their coach and to be able to be on the field,” Ambroson said. “We ended up a week short. If the worst we can do is set out goals and fall short by a week, we can all live with that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.