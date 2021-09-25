LIBERTY — Wentric Williams III was all over the field for Liberty during the Blue Jays' 28-13 victory over Blue Springs South on Friday, Sept. 24.
Williams rushed for 256 yards and two touchdowns, both cashing in from inside the 10-yard line. The running back was balanced by his quarterback, Tyler Lininger, who threw for 126 yards and two touchdowns in an efficient game. Head coach Chad Frigon said the first half was the best this offense played all season.
Lininger opened the score for Liberty with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Cabuyaban. But, the highlight for Lininger was a 68-yard touchdown to Caden Dennis that was caught behind the line of scrimmage. The blocking was superb and Dennis was away for the touchdown in the second quarter.
“It was timed up really well,” Frigon said. “Those plays are some important to us because we are a run-dominant team. It allows us to make the defense defend the pass and it makes our run game better as well.”
Liberty led 28-0 behind Williams' and Lininger’s offense at the halftime break. These would be all the points the Blue Jays needed to defeat the Jaguars.
Blue Springs South scored two touchdowns in the second half to cut the lead to two possessions, including a 7-minute drive that resulted in a touchdown in the third quarter.
“Credit to Blue Springs South, they converted some key long drives, where they converted some key third and fourth downs,” Frigon said.
The Blue Jays' defense played well though, forcing a turnover and allowing two third-down conversations on 11 attempts.
“This is the second week in a row our defense has played really well,” Frigon said. “They are gaining some momentum, especially with those big plays in the fourth quarter.”
The victory puts Liberty over .500 mark with a record of 3-2 on the season. The Blue Jays will be back in action next Friday, Oct. 1, for their homecoming game against Rock Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.