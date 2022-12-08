LIBERTY — Not many athletes can be as intimidating as Liberty North’s Melvin Laster II as he stands across the line of scrimmage at 6-foot-2 with 245 pounds of sheer muscle in pads and a face mask.
The junior linebacker was a force this season as he racked up tackle after tackle. For his efforts, he was awarded the Buck Buchanan Award. The award goes to the best lineman or linebacker in Class 5 or 6 schools in the Kansas City metro area. He also helped Liberty North make it to the Class 6 State Semifinals.
Laster won the Buchanan award last season, too. He is one of three players to ever win this award more than once. The two others are Elijah Lee and Evan Boehm. Lee is on the active roster of the Kansas City Chiefs and Boehm spent six years in the NFL playing the center position.
“I was very pumped about it and very excited,” Laster said. “All of my sisters and my dad were there to have my back. They made me feel 10 times better than what I felt like at the time.”
Laster finished the season with 83 tackles, four sacks, 14 tackles for a loss and three fumble recoveries. The work that is seen on the Friday night gridiron is an example of the hours Laster has put into his craft, according to head coach Andy Lierman.
Lierman explained early morning workouts in the weight room have elevated his game. The coaching staff allowed Laster to grow his knowledge of football further through detailed scouting reports and extra reps in the film room.
“During individual meetings, he is talking in the linebacker room. He is telling the other linebackers that we are seeing this and then he is able to take it out onto the field,” Lierman said. “He understands all of the checks on defense. He sees the game so well.”
But, whenever someone mentions Laster, it isn’t his 40-yard dash time or his reps in the weight room, it’s his smile. The kindness he exudes is what people want to be around, he is a genuine leader.
“He works hard at everything that he does, he also has a really good personality,” his teammate and friend, senior Javon Smith shared. “Very humble and that’s good to be around. Most athletes like him usually have a high ego. He talks to everybody the same.”
When asked how far Laster can go, Smith said, “He can go to the NFL.” But Laster isn’t just an athlete, he is much more. He enjoys the finer things in life and has thoughts on how to get there.
“Engineering,” he said with a huge smile.
Laster hopes to design his own house one day, an abode with a large workout room, gaming area and an indoor pool. This is a side of him that opposing defenses don’t get to see, but it’s a level of intellect seen throughout the halls of Liberty North.
“He is a very smart individual and his football IQ is off the charts,” Lierman said. “I knew it the day that I started coaching him as a freshman.”
Each time Laster is interviewed, he mentions his family. He always thanks his parents and those around him for the success he has achieved.
His humility is equal to his ability in sacking the quarterback.
“They have done a lot for me in my life, they have brought me into good environments and around good people,” Laster said. “They have taught me discipline.”
As colleges begin recruiting Laster to join their programs, he takes an introspective approach. He is appreciative of how much his school and community have helped him develop through the years.
“This environment at Liberty North is just amazing, it is very exciting to be here,” Laster said.
Although he may look menacing while wrapping up the quarterback, Laster is a humble, soft-spoken individual. He is always one to treat everyone with the respect and the dignity that they deserve, unless you’re carrying the football into the end zone.
