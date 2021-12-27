Editor’s Note: As part of the Courier-Tribune’s year in review coverage for 2021, we asked athletics programs in Kearney, Liberty, Liberty North and Smithville high schools to tell us who their “unsung heroes” are, those worthy of recognition but whose efforts are often behind the scenes. This is Smithville’s story.
SMITHVILLE — Traveling across the state after Thanksgiving was a tall task for many Warrior fans this year. When the team was slated to play MICDS in the state semifinals, some were fortunate to make the trip to watch their hometown team play.
For others, staying at home was the only option. But, there was a saving grace: the voice of Toby Ford. The Smithville sophomore has be there every step of the way on the Warriors journey to a state championship.
He was the play-by-play commentator for many of the Warriors’ games that were livestreamed this fall. Ford was a part of a group that featured Owen Meyers, Kyle Corkill, Nathan Bonner and Smithville teacher Danielle Finch that helped bring along the broadcast each Friday night.
Broadcasting is in Ford’s blood.
“It’s something that I enjoy right now and I just love sports,” Ford explained. “My dad teaches broadcasting so as a little kid, I’d announce games in my head.”
Ford has been through some tough times already as a broadcaster. He’s experienced height and wind problems that comes with being on top of a press box at Grain Valley for their first game of the season.
“We brought some chairs up a ladder. It was difficult, but in the end it was a fun time,” he said.
As the year progressed, Corkill wanted to enhance the broadcast. He saw the usual player introductions on Sunday Night Football, where a player’s face comes on screen and the player shares his name and college he attended. The Smithville broadcast team wanted to replicate it.
Corkill’s ability to put together this package was tested, especially as the season came to a close and injuries piled up. The media team had to be on their toes to execute perfectly to make sure everyone was included each Friday night.
“We got all the starters on the offense and defense, it was very sweet,” Ford said. “It looks really good on the MICDS game. You have to time it in between a play. I thought it was time the best for the MICDS game.”
As the Warriors mounted their historic comeback in the state game, Ford was there to deliver play announcements to fans back home.
It was the final touchdown on fourth down from Andrew Hedgecorth to Sam Calvert that will always be remembered in the eyes of Ford, who delivered the perfect touchdown call.
“It was all emotion,” Ford said. “There was no thinking. It was all instinct and emotion. I was just so excited that they were able to pull through.”
No matter how much Ford doesn’t want to admit it, he will go down in history with this team as the voice of the Warriors in their historic come-back win. He has two more years at Smithville, so expect his broadcasting chops to improve.
“Watching these guys play football so well, it’s awesome to be a part of it,” Ford said. “I’m looking forward to calling all the games next year and saying, ‘Ya know, last year, we won a state championship.’”
