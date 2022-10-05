LIBERTY — After back-to-back wins, the Blue Jays were riding their momentum as they faced Staley on Friday, Sept. 30. The momentum was in favor of Liberty for the majority of the game, until the fourth quarter when the Falcons earned the come-from-behind 26-24 victory.
A turnover from the Blue Jays to begin the fourth quarter gave Staley the ball as they trailed 24-14. They answered on the following drive with a touchdown to cut the lead to four points after a missed extra point.
The defense for Staley came to play in the final quarter as the Blue Jays could not score the ball, which gave the Falcons more opportunities to capitalize on. Staley scored the final points of the game with a 17-yard touchdown run with 3:53 left in the game. Liberty could not mount their own comeback and Staley soured Liberty’s Homecoming game.
“We led for most of the game and there were just a couple of unfortunate things like two turnovers in the fourth quarter,” head coach Chad Frigon said. “Both were tipped plays and it hurt us on some drives.”
Prior to the fourth quarter, Liberty played well as they dominated the time of possession and employed their style of football onto the game. Star running back Anthony Wenson rushed for 82 yards and had two touchdowns. Quarterback Christian Kuchta threw for 132 yards as he completed seven of 14 passes. Kuchta had one touchdown that found the hands of Dominic Revels for a 64-yard touchdown in the second quarter. A field goal in the third quarter by Eli Ozick gave the Blue Jays their first points of the second half, but Frigon explained that it could have resulted in more points.
“We need to be able to finish some drives,” Frigon said. “We had some execution issues that led us to have to kick a field goal instead of a touchdown.”
Two interceptions and a lost fumble hurt the Blue Jays in key parts of the game. The defense for the Blue Jays had difficulties against Staley’s rush game that went for 245 yards on the ground. They averaged 5.2 yards per carry.
“We had a hard time stopping their run game, they ran the ball well at the end,” Frigon said.
Although Staley High School is nearby, the Blue Jays and Falcons haven’t played each other since 2019, when the Falcons won in their home stadium. The last time Liberty hosted Staley was in 2018 when the Blue Jays secured a 31-7 victory.
Despite the loss, Frigon shared the atmosphere coupled with the Homecoming festivities led to a great night.
“The fans and the crowd, it was amazing. It was a really fun event and good for our kids,” Frigon said. “Our kids were disappointed at the end, no doubt about it. They also understood that if the ball bounced a few different ways that they could have had a win.”
The Blue Jays host one of the best teams in the state in their next game as Lee’s Summit North comes to town. The Broncos (5-1) have only dropped one game this year and it was against Liberty North in a week-one clash. The Blue Jays and Broncos will meet on Friday, Oct. 7.
