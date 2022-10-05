Liberty Football

Liberty’s Anthony Wenson scored two touchdowns for the Blue Jays against Staley on Friday, Sept. 30.

 Eric Langhorst/Langhorst Photography

LIBERTY — After back-to-back wins, the Blue Jays were riding their momentum as they faced Staley on Friday, Sept. 30. The momentum was in favor of Liberty for the majority of the game, until the fourth quarter when the Falcons earned the come-from-behind 26-24 victory.

A turnover from the Blue Jays to begin the fourth quarter gave Staley the ball as they trailed 24-14. They answered on the following drive with a touchdown to cut the lead to four points after a missed extra point.

