LIBERTY — A change of scenery was needed for former Liberty North standout Jake Van Dyne. The 2019 Eagles graduate has been a part of the Missouri State football team for the previous two seasons.
The 6-foot 3-inch quarterback was featured in four games for the Bears during the 2021 season. He threw nine passes and completed four of them for 53 yards during a year that saw him as the second-string QB.
Van Dyne said he loved being a part of the Missouri State team, but there were a few reasons for adding his name to the transfer portal list.
“It wasn’t what I always wanted out of college football. I wanted to live out the dream and Missouri State just wasn’t it for me,” he said. “I didn’t play a whole lot so I decided to join the transfer portal to find something else.”
Van Dyne announced on social media he will be joining the University of Oregon’s football team. Van Dyne isn’t foolish, he knows that he is not going to walk into Eugene, Oregon and take the starting position. He goes to Oregon for a different reason: a familiar face.
Thank you to everyone for helping me throughout this journey. I’m blessed to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Oregon! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/t28yi72oOT— Jake Van Dyne (@jvandyne12) June 14, 2022
Former Eagles’ head coach Greg Jones joined Oregon as an assistant in February of this year. Van Dyne and Jones teamed up for a successful season in 2019 where the Eagles ended the year 11-1 before falling to Ray-Pec in the district championship.
“We have a lot of respect for each other and he has helped me through a ton of stuff, personal and football,” Van Dyne said. “If he is going to give me the opportunity, why not go out there and see what he has to offer me there.
“Talking to my parents, if I was going to be a back-up as Missouri State and not liking it, why don’t I try to be a back-up somewhere else,” he explained. “And if I do end up starting, I would love it and it would be a life-changing thing.”
Current head coach of the Ducks, Dan Lanning, played college football at Liberty's William Jewell. Van Dyne met him during his visit to the Pacific Northwest.
“I talked to him a little bit and we talked golf,” Van Dyne laughed. “I went up there and I’m not a five-star so I didn’t even think that I would be talking to him. He’s a great guy.”
Van Dyne joins a team that has expectations for a national championship and he is prepared to do anything he can to help his new team reach those heights.
“I will be helping with the scout team and the quarterback room,” Van Dyne said. “Maybe in three years, I end up playing, and that would be awesome.”
