After each game, the Warriors would sing their famous fight song as the players, fans and students gathered around for community pride. But, on Friday, Dec. 3 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, it was a little different as the lyrics rang true.
“Smithville High School's the best school any one has ever known,” the song begins. In the Class 4 State Championship, Smithville was the best school, defeating Hannibal 31-0. Head coach Jason Ambroson said everything his team did this season was all on them.
“A year ago when we lost to Helias. I had to do some damage control in the parking lot. They looked me in the eye and said, ‘Coach, we’re winning it next year,’” Ambroson said emotionally.
The Warriors dominated the Pirates to win state using strong defense, stellar offensive line work and disciplined special teams. The game started with Hannibal being able to move the ball 25 yards down the field, but the Warriors were able to hold them for a third and long. Hannibal quarterback Courtland Watson dropped back to pass and was intercepted by Ryan Weers.
On Smithville’s second play from scrimmage, Andrew Hedgecorth was dialed in. He threw a gorgeous ball to Rhett Foster for the 54-yard touchdown down the sideline. The momentum was firmly in the hands of the Warriors in the early going of the game.
“We knew before the game that we could take advantage of them,” Hedgecorth said. “We knew their corners weren't as good, we were able to complete it when it mattered.”
One of the most impressive tosses of the afternoon came in the second quarter with the Warriors inside the Pirates red zone. Hedgecorth dropped back and throw a perfectly placed fade route to the corner of the end zone for Keltin Nitsche, who skied over the defender to make the incredible catch.
The lone mistake from the offense came in the final minutes of the first half when Hedgecorth’s pass was intercepted by Dylan Bock who jumped in front of Foster and stole it away for a great piece of individual play. Hannibal began marching down the field in the closing minutes doing whatever they pleased, until they dropped back to pass.
On first down inside the Smithville 14-yard line, Watson threw a pass towards the end zone, but was picked off by Nitsche to close the half. It was a huge play from the Smithville player and drastically changed the mood at the break with the Warriors leading 14-0.
“To be able to be in the right spot at the right time changed the whole game,” Nitsche said.
The Pirates' offense was stifled continuously all game as the Warriors set the edge well and kept their pad levels low. Hannibal star player Aneyas Williams scored 44 total touchdowns entering the championship. He also tallied 972 yards on the ground and 1,285 receiving on the season. The Smithville defense kept Williams at bay as he rushed for only 8 yards and had four catches for 16 yards. The answer to slowing Williams down and the Hannibal offense that averaged 49.7 points per game was a one-word answer.
“Team,” Ambroson said. “They communicated a lot and made sure they knew where he was at, at all times. We got a pretty good defense, too.”
The Warriors defense certainly is good and is led by Cody Simoncic, who won the Bobby Bell Award for the best small school lineman or linebacker in the Kansas City area. Simoncic had 11 total tackles while his counterpart William Talley finished with 15 tackles.
“We knew (Williams) was their guy, great athlete, great kid,” Simoncic said. “We had to come out and shut them down and that’s what we did.”
In the third quarter, the Warriors scored a touchdown on the back of Caleb Donnell. The junior rushed for 33 yards on the drive including a burst of 29 yards that set the Warriors inside the Pirates red zone. Simoncic was featured in the wildcat style all game, especially on this drive as he punched in the touchdown from 6 yards away to give Smithville a commanding 21-0 lead.
On the following drive, Hannibal needed points as they started on their own 32-yard line. The playbook for the Pirates started to work well as they stayed with quarterback read options.
Watson was able to peel off a few long runs to set the eastern Missouri side up in the Smithville red zone. The Warriors defense stopped Hannibal again on first and second down as a long third down was needed to convert. The Pirates Kryptonite all afternoon was the pass game. Watson forced a pass across the middle of the field and none other than Simoncic was waiting to pick it off.
Q3 1:09: SHS 21-0 HHSWith the Pirates driving, Smithville gets the interception!!! Huge play for the Warriors! pic.twitter.com/Tdbrv38Olx— Liam (@liamkeating7) December 3, 2021
After the interception, Smithville milked the clock by using a 9-minute drive that started in the third quarter and went deep into the fourth quarter clock. Hannibal held on third down inside their own 7-yard line. Smithville kicker Noah Schuetz calmly drilled a 24-yard field goal to give the Warriors a 24-0 lead.
Nothing was working for Hannibal as they fumbled on the following drive that was picked up by Smithville’s Justin Perkins. The Warriors could smell the title as Preston Rash was able to finish the season with a 15-yard touchdown run to make it 31-0.
“It feels really good,” Hedgecorth said. “Just to know that everything that you have done has worked and all the work that you put in has paid off.”
Wow!! What a showing from the Smithville community! https://t.co/ny30h5U1lx— Liam (@liamkeating7) December 3, 2021
The city of Smithville jumped for joy this incredible day and showed the state of Missouri how amazing their Warriors have been all year long. A team and city that works for each other in a selfless manner is how the Warriors earned the Class 4 State Championship.
“People that inhabit Smithville are very prideful people and work really hard,” Ambroson said. “They work hard to provide opportunities for their kids. We never had a kid miss because our parents support what we do.”
