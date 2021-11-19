KANSAS CITY —“Donny! Donny! Donny!” could be heard from the Smithville sidelines and stands in the final defensive stand for Smithville in their 29-14 victory over Lincoln Prep in the Class 4 State Quarterfinals.
Donny isn’t the first name of anyone on the roster, but rather part of his last name. Caleb Donnell was everywhere for Smithville in the Warriors' victory as he took the majority of the snaps at running back and the cornerback spot.
Head coach Jason Ambroson shared Donnell brings toughness, competitiveness and selflessness to this Smithville squad.
Q4 3:09: SHS 29-14 LPSmithville holds on 4th down again!!! Great pass break up! pic.twitter.com/SMslCLmveC— Liam (@liamkeating7) November 20, 2021
“When you put those things together, it’s a great combination,” Ambroson said. “He doesn’t care about stats, they all could give two hoots and a holler. They care about winning.”
Winning the game wasn’t easy for Smithville, though. Lincoln Prep entered the game undefeated and opened with a 82-yard touchdown drive that diced the Smithville defense by using jet sweeps, tosses and quarterback read options. The speed for the Blue Tigers was evident and Smithville just had to relax, Ambroson explained.
“Just get used to it,” Ambroson said. “We hadn’t played anyone with skill guys like that all year. They have really good football players. Their quarterback is elusive and can throw it. The two tailbacks are phenomenal.”
The Warriors answered after Lincoln Prep’s touchdown with a long, 50-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Hedgecorth to Sam Calvert to tie the game. This was Hedgecorth’s lone passing touchdown, but he was electric throughout as he commanded the huddle.
“It was trusting each other knowing that our defense was going to have our back and our offense was going to go score,” Hedgecorth said. “We have to have trust that’s going to happen every time.”
Lincoln Prep took the lead from Smithville in the second quarter with a short rushing touchdown, but these would be the Blue Tigers final points of the game as Smithville’s defense became more aggressive.
Smithville answered the next possession with a touchdown from Donnell. He would score twice on the night, which included over 100 yards rushing. Donnell credits watching and learning from injured starting running back Hayden Sigg all season long.
“This was his workload, so watching him and him teaching me on the sidelines play after play telling me what to do, really helps out,” Donnell said. “Along with the offensive line doing a fantastic job and the QB directing the offense.”
The snap for the extra point after Donnell’s touchdown was fumbled and picked up by the holder, none other than Hedgecorth, who found a wide open Jack Alexander in the end zone. It was a play broken, but ended up working to perfection. Smithville led 15-14 at halftime.
On the first possession of the second half, Donnell was able to score his second touchdown on the ground. But, it was the defense of Smithville that stood strong, which included Donnell as corner back. Smithville defense forced three fumbles on the night. They recovered all three, which were inside of their own territory. This swung momentum for the Warriors as Lincoln Prep was close to scoring each time.
Q4 9:36: SHS 22-14 LPOn 4th and inches… Smithville causes another fumble!!!Warriors ball!Blue Tigers third turnover inside Smithville territory tonight. pic.twitter.com/fRIlOUG8gI— Liam (@liamkeating7) November 20, 2021
Hedgecorth’s play of the game came after the third Blue Tiger fumble. A fake pitch to the outside had Hedgecorth roll to his left for the quarterback run. He eluded a couple defensive lineman and was gone for the 45-yard touchdown run.
“I felt fast,” Hedgecorth said smiling. “The plays before set that up. We kept running toss and sweep that direction and when it came time, we were able to break it out.”
On the final possession of the game for Lincoln Prep, they tried to move the ball, but were unsuccessful as the Warriors' defense created another turnover. Keltin Nitsche was able to haul in the interception that led to the end of the game. Smithville’s defense caused four turnovers on the night that secured a second-half shutout over the Blue Tigers.
“We are really resilient, we never gave up. Seeing what we needed to change helped us,” Donnell said. “Feels amazing.”
Smithville moves on to the Class 4 State Semifinals Saturday, Nov. 27, against the winner of MICDS and St. Dominic.
