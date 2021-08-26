SMITHVILLE — With a returning roster of 21 of 24 starters from last football season, coach Jason Ambroson has confidence and “very high” expectations for this fall.
“One, our kids in this program work extremely hard and have great pride in how they do things,” he said. “Two, the players that have the most experience playing on Friday nights, and there are many, are in the trenches on both offense and defense. Three, we have been able to replace graduated players with seniors and/or talented, physical, and hard-working competitors."
Offensive starters and seniors returning include running back Hayden Sigg; wide receivers Rhett Foster and Keltin Nitsche (also a punter); offensive linemen Nicholas Vaccaro, Tristan Wald and Jacob Lakenburger; wingback Sam Calvert; kicker Noah Schuetz and placekicker Marcus Garza. Junior returning starters for offense are quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth and tight end Tristan Henshaw.
Returning seniors on defense are defensive lineman Mason Crim, linebackers Cody Simoncic and Gabe Talley and defensive backs Noah Riecker and Cooper Ezzell. Juniors returning on defense are: defensive backs Caleb Donnell and Ryan Weers, linebacker Derek Boyd, defensive ends Eli Knorr and Dawson Strickland and linebacker Preston Rash.
Key newcomers and seniors Preston Riddle (OL), Jack Alexander (DE), Aidan Krahn (DE) and Brandon Pagat (DL); along with juniors and offensive linemen Cole Turner and Jayce Farrell, should round out a long list of those that should make an early impact, said Ambroson.
“Our success at lower levels has been very good. Last season, JV was 9-0 and C Team 8-1. As always, (we) need to keep players healthy, make sure they remain hungry, and become one year markedly better as a football player, competitor and teammate,” the head coach said. “If we can do those things, we have a chance of becoming a great team.”
Ambroson said he has not been around many groups of players that have worked as hard as his current team.
“Got a lot of work to do, but very pleased with the direction we are heading,” he said.
The Warriors hit the road to take on Grain Valley Friday, Aug. 27, for the start of the season.
