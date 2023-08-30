RAYTOWN — It was Ben Murawski’s day in the opening game of Smithville’s season on Friday, Aug. 25. Murawski was crucial in helping the Warriors defeat Raytown 37-0. There were multiple external factors that could have left the team unfocused, but the Warriors were determined to start the season on the right note.
Kickoff was pushed back from 7 to 8 p.m. due to extreme heat. When kick-off loomed, lightning was in the Raytown area and warm-ups were forced to be shortened. The Warriors took the difficulties in stride, which head coach Jason Ambroson shared was a difference-maker in the game.
“The kids just handled rushing and hurrying around and took advantage of things. We got into a groove early,” the coach said.
Murawski shined in all three facets of the game for Smithville. He linked up with quarterback Jake Shaffer for a 32-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Murawski also scored a touchdown via a 74-yard punt return. He also snagged an interception and was close to taking it to the end zone before being stopped.
“I thought our offense did a great job of playing complimentary football,” the head coach said.
Ayden Ambroson opened scoring for Smithville in the first quarter with a 1-yard touchdown. Austin Clevenger added to the score with a 39-yard touchdown run. The first touchdown in the second half came from Shaffer, who scampered into the end zone for the 16-yarder.
Shaffer finished 6-for-15 in the passing game as he threw for 81-yards, one touchdown and was picked off. Clevenger rushed for 87 yards and had the score. Ethan Schmidt led the team with three catches and 37 yards receiving.
The defense shut out a Raytown team that went 7-5 last year. They were in control all evening as they stifled big plays. The defense also scored a safety late in the fourth quarter to put the cherry on top.
Coach Ambroson emphasized how he enjoyed seeing the team play well. But this is only the beginning as the Warriors need to keep elevating the bar.
“There are so many things that we can clean up to be a much more efficient, productive, more mature football team,” he said. “Right now, we are a football team that is growing.”
In the latest Missouri media poll, the Warriors are the No. 1 team in Class 4. This week, Smithville has another challenge as they face Platte County on Friday, Sept. 1. The Pirates defeated Kearney 21-18 in the first week of action. Platte County’s program has always impressed Ambroson, but that did not change his mindset when his team was at practice this week.
