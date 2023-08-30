RAYTOWN — It was Ben Murawski’s day in the opening game of Smithville’s season on Friday, Aug. 25. Murawski was crucial in helping the Warriors defeat Raytown 37-0. There were multiple external factors that could have left the team unfocused, but the Warriors were determined to start the season on the right note.

Kickoff was pushed back from 7 to 8 p.m. due to extreme heat. When kick-off loomed, lightning was in the Raytown area and warm-ups were forced to be shortened. The Warriors took the difficulties in stride, which head coach Jason Ambroson shared was a difference-maker in the game.

Smithville Football

Smithville’s Ben Murawski celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Raytown on Friday, Aug. 25.
Smithville Football

Smithville’s Jake Shaffer carries the ball against Raytown Friday, Aug. 25.
Smithville Football

Smithville’s Jackson Cendroski makes a tackle against Raytown Friday, Aug. 25.

