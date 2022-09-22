LIBERTY — Anthony Wenson touchdowns have been a familiar sight for Liberty fans this season.
On Friday, Sept. 16, Park Hill fans must have grown exhausted after hearing Wenson’s name over and over after each time he reached the end zone. The Blue Jays topped the Trojans 49-24 an all-time performance by Wenson.
The running back scored six touchdowns against Park Hill, which tied a Liberty school record.
He finished with 265 yards on 28 carries to lead the team. He averaged 9.5 yards per carry as head coach Chad Frigon applauded his star back.
“He is such a talented kid, he just got into a groove that night,” Frigon said of the Air Force commit. “It was working and we stuck with it. We have seen him run like that, but that was putting a full game together. He was relentless and refused to go down on some plays.”
Wenson scored the opening touchdown from 6 yards out to put Liberty ahead 7-0. At the end of the first quarter, Wenson punched in another rushing touchdown from 27 yards out.
He added another two touchdowns in the second quarter as Liberty took 28-7 lead over Park Hill at halftime.
In the third quarter, it was much of the same as Wenson added his final two touchdowns in the third quarter. One of them was from 14 yards out and the last one went for 36 yards.
The final touchdown for Liberty involved quarterback Christian Kuchta, who completed a 64-yard pass to Dominic Revels in the fourth quarter. The win for Liberty pushed their record to 2-2 as the clawed back to .500 football, which has made Frigon proud of his squad.
“Their offense was scoring a bunch of points and we knew that we were going to have to run the ball,” Frigon said. “Anytime that we can run the ball and limit the amount of plays that they have, is going to help us.”
Park Hill entered the game against Liberty as one of the top offenses in the area. They were averaging 58 points per game before only scoring 24 versus Liberty.
The Trojans went 5-for-13 on third down conversions as the Blue Jays were able to get off the field.
An interception by Ricky Ahumaraeze on the defensive end boosted the Blue Jays to victory.
Ahumaraeze and linebacker Jack Carbajal returned to the lineup for Liberty as the defense produced one of their best games of the season.
“We got some really key third-down stops and that was really big. We talked about it all week that we needed stops on third down,” Frigon said. “It was great having them back. With both of them being two-way starters, it was kind of a double whammy with them being out.”
Liberty faces Park Hill South in their next game. The Panthers fell to Liberty North last game, but this game produces a great chance for the Blue Jays to get above .500 this season. Frigon explained that his team still needs to improve on some things, but their last game was one of the best performances this year.
“It definitely felt like we played together as a team more and executed at a higher level than we did in other games,” he said.
The Blue Jays and Panthers will kick off at Liberty’s campus on Friday, Sept. 23, for week five action of high school football.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.