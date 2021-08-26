KEARNEY — Head coach Josh Gray says his team’s focus this season will be on striving each day and week as a team and as individuals to be the best people with the best work ethic and attitude possible. The team hopes to improve on last year’s team 5-5 season record.
In conference, the Bulldogs went 1-3 last season.
“We got dinged from quite a few of our conference games,” Gray told the Courier-Tribune after the start of practices this season, adding the pandemic was especially unkind to the Bulldogs. “… Hopefully, we can get back on track.”
A majority of last season’s players are returning this fall including Ian Acosta, KJ Smith, Luke Starr, Zach Grace, Briggs Terwilleger (also on defense), Hayden Douglas and Keanon McNally on offense and Sam Lowman, Kale Conway, Daryn Langford, Braxton Breedlove, Luke Noland, Joe Marshall, John Timchak and Colin O’Brien on defense.
Returners Breedlove, Smith, Langford, Terwilleger, Acosta, Marshall, Noland, Grace, McNally, Starr and Will Lincoln all earned all-conference honors last season, said Gray. All-district and all-state honors also went to Terwilleger, Acosta and Smith.
Looking to this season, Gray said he expects heavy contributions from Starr, Terwilleger and McNally.
“It starts up front for us,” said the coach. “The guys that are returning have a lot of experience and are going to kind of lead the way up front. Then you got KJ Smith and Ian Acosta who have been in the program and played substantially since their sophomore year and have done a great job. So that leadership should provide for us pretty well. Braxton Breedlove too. Those guys have really stepped up and we’re leaning on them.”
In addition to seasoned players, younger players like Grace, Noland, Marshall and Conway, Gray said, are also contributing in big ways.
“We are also looking to them to provide that leadership in coming back. It’s vital to have on that field,” said the coach. “Newer players Carter Schmidt, playing offensive tackle, we’re looking for some good things from him. Conner Smith also, … Isaac Bates at the wide receiver spot, Logan Arellano, they’re all doing some good things.”
Strengths headed into this season, Gray said are returners with leadership.
“That leadership piece is kind of the backbone of what we’ve been doing so far,” he said. “Whatever faucet of the game we’re talking about — whether that’s offensively, defensively or with the special teams, that leadership and our work ethic and that culture has really been a piece we’ve done a great job in this summer.”
As far as weaknesses, Gray said a specific weakness has not been identified because his program is all about getting better each week no matter what.
“There’s always room to improve on everything you do every day,” he said.
Key matchups the team looks forward to this season include Smithville, Platte County, and all district and conference games, Gray said.
“With that being said, every game is always the most important game. We try not to look ahead at anything. It’s one day at a time and one game at a time, making sure we are prepared for whoever it is that we are playing,” the coach said. “There definitely are no weeks off for us.”
