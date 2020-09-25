Williams III scores 5 TDs as Blue Jays beat Jags 42-13

LIBERTY — Liberty junior running back Wentric Williams III has made a habit of piling on yards and touchdowns late in games to help the Blue Jays pull away.
He did it again.
Williams scored two fourth quarter rushing touchdowns from 1 yard out and finished with five total rushing scores as Liberty beat Blue Springs South 42-13.
Williams gave the team its only points in the first three quarters as the team took a 21-13 lead into the final frame. He punched in it from 1 yard out on another score, as well as from 6 and 8 yards.
The Jaguars got on the board first with a 3-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Luke Fellers to Jayden Steele. The Blue Jays defense would not let Blue Springs South score again until Fellers ran it in himself from 26 yards with under a minute to play in the third.
Liberty senior quarterback Luke Smith finished the game off with a 12-yard passing touchdown to junior Jeremiah Cabuyaban. The play came after the Blue Jays special teams recovered a fumble on the kickoff after Williams' final rushing score.
Liberty (5-0, 5-0 Suburban Gold) will face district foe Rock Bridge (4-1) Friday, Oct. 2, on the road. The Bruins lost their first game Friday night 56-24 against Helias Catholic.
