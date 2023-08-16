Courier-Tribune sports writer Liam Keating previews Liberty football following practice on Monday, Aug. 14. The Blue Jays face Lee's Summit West in the first game of the year on Friday, Aug. 25. 

LIBERTY — Laughs, smiles and hard work were all on display in practice on Monday, Aug. 14. The Blue Jays were back on the gridiron for another day to better themselves and learn the system that head coach Chad Frigon is implementing.

It is a young roster with a few veterans to help them on their way, but Frigon has been happy with the first few weeks of practice.

Liberty Football

Liberty’s Chad Frigon addresses his team during practice on Monday, Aug. 14.
Liberty Football

Liberty’s Christian Kuchta returns for the Blue Jays this year after suffering a collar bone injury last season.

