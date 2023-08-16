LIBERTY — Laughs, smiles and hard work were all on display in practice on Monday, Aug. 14. The Blue Jays were back on the gridiron for another day to better themselves and learn the system that head coach Chad Frigon is implementing.
It is a young roster with a few veterans to help them on their way, but Frigon has been happy with the first few weeks of practice.
“We are really pleased with our numbers. We have 92 kids with 11 seniors,” Frigon said. “There has been a big learning curve this year. I do feel good about the kids that are coming in and they have had a great summer. But, we have some people that are going to have to grow up really fast.”
All eyes point to the quarterback position for the Blue Jays.
Last season, Christian Kuchta had some stellar games as he racked up 1,127 yards, completing 62.5% of his passes. He also threw for eight touchdowns in a run-dominate offense. But, his season was cut short due to a collar bone injury late in the year. Kuchta has returned healthy for the beginning of the season and is excited to put on the pads once again.
“We have a lot of young guys, but we threw them into the fire this summer,” Kuchta said. “We are super close together, we have been bonding really well. We have each other’s backs. I think our leadership is really strong this year.”
Kuchta will lead the offense that will be highlighted by the track speed of Dominic Revels. The state-qualifier in the track and field championships this spring was a difference-maker a season ago.
Revels ran for 180 yards as he balanced out Anthony Wenson, who now plays for the Air Force Academy. He also caught 19 passes for 319 yards as he played on the opposite side of wide receiver Ricky Ahumaraeze, who now plays for Northwestern. Revels finished with six total touchdowns last year and the team will look to him to improve those numbers.
Elsewhere on offense, Jaxon Hicks and Ace Bindel will be another set of players the Blue Jays will give the rock to. The youth on offense involves the dudes up front. A majority of the offensive line is brand new to the starting rotation so getting them caught up to speed and being comfortable in their position has been a point of emphasis this summer.
The defense for Liberty is led by linebacker Kyler Craigg. He explained he wants the Blue Jays to remain a tough team to beat this season. Liberty lost a couple games last year by one possession.
The team just needed a few extra stops to earn the win. Craigg shared that he has been working hard to not let that happen again.
“We had a really good defense last year when we played like we could. But, there were some times that we gave up some big plays,” Craigg said. “If we limit big plays this year and limit shots down the field, I think that we can compete with anybody.”
Liberty opens the season against Lee’s Summit West on Friday, Aug. 25. The Blue Jays have won four straight games against the Titans leading into week one.
“In my 29 years of coaching here, this group has the most room for growth,” Frigon said. “From where we are at to where we can be, this is a team that can get better each week. That is what I am excited about.”
