Former Blue Jay earns first-team all-American honors

LIBERTY — University of Central Missouri senior and Liberty High School alumna Morgan Fleming earned first team all-American honors given out by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association on Monday, March 23.

Fleming is the 10th player in Central Missouri history to be a first-team selection. Her teammate Megan Skaggs received honorable mention, making them the first duo in the program’s history to become all-Americans in the same season.

The Central Missouri senior tandem won NCAA Division II national championships in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Fleming finished her career with 1,550 points and 323 assists, both of which rank ninth all time for the Jennies. She has been selected for three all-MIAA teams and made the 2019-20 D2CAA all-region team as UCM won the MIAA regular season and tournament championships this season.

Morgan Fleming and her sister Kara Fleming are the only siblings in Jennies history to both score 1,000 points in a career. Kara, who played at UCM from 2007-11, finished her career with 1,160 points.