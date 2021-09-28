Liberty, Liberty North and Smithville traveled to Lawrence, Kansas to take part in the Rim Rock Farm Classic on Saturday, Sept. 25. The meet brings teams from all over the country to compete on one of the most legendary courses ever created which is hosted by the University of Kansas.

Liberty

The Blue Jays finished in 12th place in the Gold race with 281 points as the team averaged 20:27 for their 5K race across the hilly terrain and through the bridges at Rim Rock Farm.

Liberty were led by Amanda Seggerman who finished in 49th place with a time of 20:13. She was followed by teammates, Grayce Kilkenny in 55th, Hailey Nelson in 58th, Ella Brown in 60th and Sash Hough in 82nd place.

The next race the Eagles will compete in will be on Saturday, Oct. 2 in Arkansas for the prestigious Chile Pepper Invitational.

Liberty North

The Eagles finished their Gold race meet in 18th place with 398 points.

Aubrey Seltman had the fastest time from any Northlander as she came across the line 47th place in a time of 20:11. Liberty North’s next four included Sydney Huxford in 86th, Marissa Roberts in 91st, Natalie Coleman in 97th and Riley Oshel in 111th place.

Liberty will compete at Raymore-Peculiar on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Smithville

An eighth place finish is what Smithville earned in the Blue race at the Rim Rock Farm Invitational. The Warriors ended the day with 234 points and averaged 22:38 for their team’s 5K race.

Naomi Hunter was the lead runner for the Warriors with a 20:45, good enough for eighth place. Her teammates, Avery Bannwarth ended in 43rd, Bailey Cutler in 58th, Genevieve Kochanowicz in 70th and Anna Redline in 121st place.

Smithville’s next meet will be at Raymore-Peculiar on Saturday, Oct. 2.