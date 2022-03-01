KANSAS CITY — Shooting the ball for Smithville was as easy as throwing the ball into the ocean on Monday, Feb. 28. The Warriors dominated Van Horn in the Class 5 District 8 Semifinals leading to a 66-25 win.
The Warriors blanked the Falcons in the opening quarter as Smithville raced out to a insurmountable lead. The passing was strong as Smithville worked the ball inside and out as they led 25-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Van Horn scored their first point with seven minutes left in the second quarter as head coach Trevor Mosby shared what led to the success of the team.
“We were hitting shots, but we were playing the game the way that we have practiced all year,” Mosby said. “We were moving the ball, penetrating and making the extra pass and dumping it to the post.”
The shooting was insane for Smithville as Peyton Wohlford could not miss, she was hitting shots in the corner to wing as she started the game 4-4 from being the 3-point line. Her hot shooting culminated at the end of the first half.
Smithville’s Emma Rice stole the ball away from Van Horn and the ball ended up being loose in the middle of the court. Wohlford corralled the ball and hoisted a shot at the opposing hoop and drained the half court shot to give Smithville the 48-7 lead at the break.
“That was the first time,” Wohlford said about hitting a half court shot. “Emma stole the ball and then it rolled, I picked it up and let it fly.”
The game came easy for Smithville as solid defense led to efficient offense. It was a wonder to watch as every player for the Warriors played meaningful minutes and contributed to the final score in someway. According to Mosby, Van Horn played a similar style to them which led to a familiarity among the team.
“They started off in a defense that was so similar to what we run and that is why the girls were so comfortable in it,” Mosby said. “They did a lot of switching and the girls practice against that every day and the girls are used to what happens and that gave us an advantage.”
The game did end in some fireworks, though, as Mosby and the Van Horn head coach had some strong words for each other in the handshake line. In odd fashion, the Falcons held the ball for the final two minutes of the game as they waited out the clock.
Mosby had substitutions waiting to check in for the final minutes of the game, but Van Horn did not allow a stoppage of play for these substitutions to occur. According to Mosby, the conversation dealt with Mosby having Wohlford on the floor in closing quarter.
“He said, ‘Don’t leave your All-American in’, which was Peyton Wohlford who I told him was a non-starter, freshman,” Mosby explained. “Every single one of my girls played every quarter, I don’t know what you want me to do.”
The two coaches were separated after the exchange of words and both teams exited the court as Smithville won.
The Warriors will take their sharp shooting into the district championship against rival Kearney on Thursday, Mar. 3.
“I’m excited because it is kind of a rivalry,” Wohlford said. “It is going to be fun to face them for the third time.”
