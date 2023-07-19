Bachand ready to lead Jewell hoops

LIBERTY — William Jewell announced the hiring of Kyley Bachand as the new head coach of women’s basketball on June 20. Bachand joins the Cardinals from Colorado State University where she was an assistant coach with the Rams for two seasons. This Bachand’s first year as head coach of any program at the collegiate level, a challenge that she welcomes.
“I have had the privilege to work under amazing coaches who have taught me to do things the right way and it has made me confident to go after a head coaching job,” Bachand said. “Once I got on campus, I fell in love with the people at William Jewell.”
Bachand made her mark as a trusted assistant coach at Southern Methodist, Eastern Illinois and Sioux Falls before joining Colorado State. Prior to coaching, Bachand split her playing days at Missouri and Illinois. She earned the 2015 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award in her final year with Illinois. Bachand started all 60 games in her two seasons with the Illini.
During Bachand’s time with Eastern Illinois, the Council Bluffs, Iowa native helped turn around the program in a dramatic way. In 2018, Eastern Illinois could only muster three wins, but they turned it around quickly by winning 19 games just two years later. Bachand credited a shift in culture at Eastern Illinois that allowed them to start stacking wins. Stacking wins is what Jewell needs as they have won just five games in their last two seasons. The Cardinals have had four winning seasons in their last 10 years.
“It all starts with culture and teaching life lessons through the game of basketball,” she said. “Implementing a competitiveness to the team and a different edge to the court. I hope that my energy is contagious, too.”
On April 25, William Jewell announced the departure of long-time head coach Jill Slominski and her assistant coach Kevin Obungu. Slominski was named the head coach of the Cardinals in 1996 and won over 400 games in her career. She was inducted into the William Jewell Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014. Obungu is now the assistant coach for women’s basketball at NCAA Division II Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio.
“There is no doubt that you can look by on Coach Slominski’s career and see the success that she had. She led a lot of successful teams with many being in the hall of fame,” William Jewell Athletic Director Tom Eisenhauer said. “I have a lot of respect for what she did here.”
Bachand has plenty of time to mold the players that Slominski recruited as four of the five most played players from a season ago were freshmen. The other player a part of that group was sophomore Kate Hillyer. Ayden Shannon, Emree Zars, Chloe Frank, Shannon Bree and Hillyer are a core group for Bachand to develop over the course of the off season as she implements her new style of play.
“The girls have been amazing since day one. I was able to meet them on my interview process,” Bachand said. “Hearing their heart and their drive to want to be great really turned me on.”
As of this summer, Bachand shared that it is hard to define the style of basketball that the Cardinals will play because she hasn’t been able to see them play live. The newly minted head coach did explain that the team is going to play fast, but under control.
Bachand emphasized her love of 3-point shooting and how the Cardinals are going to improve on that mark. If there is anyone that can help improve 3-point shooting, it is Bachand. She has the third best 3-point field goal shooting percentage in Illinois history with .395. Bachand drilled seven 3-pointers in a game against Lehigh which ranks second in school history for most made in a game.
With family members around the Kansas City area and in Maryville and Warrensburg, Bachand is excited to be closer to familiar faces along with a new brand new job.
“I am excited to do what I love around the people that I love,” Bachand said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.