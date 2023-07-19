LIBERTY — William Jewell announced the hiring of Kyley Bachand as the new head coach of women’s basketball on June 20. Bachand joins the Cardinals from Colorado State University where she was an assistant coach with the Rams for two seasons. This Bachand’s first year as head coach of any program at the collegiate level, a challenge that she welcomes.

“I have had the privilege to work under amazing coaches who have taught me to do things the right way and it has made me confident to go after a head coaching job,” Bachand said. “Once I got on campus, I fell in love with the people at William Jewell.”

Bachand ready to lead Jewell hoops

Kyley Bachand, right, is the new head coach for William Jewell women’s basketball.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.