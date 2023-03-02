Liberty and Liberty North begin postseason play on Thursday, March 2. The Blue Jays will be the fifth seed and the Eagles will be the three seed in the Class 6 District 8 Tournament.
Liberty North
The Eagles will host Park Hill in the opening round of the district tournament. Liberty North holds a 17-8 record. They have won three straight games entering Thursday night. The Eagles have also won four of their last five games.
Liberty North and Park Hill have faced each other once this year. The Eagles defeated the Trojans on Dec. 15. Liberty North won 39-23 in a low-scoring game. Liberty North’s Kennedy Herrig scored 12 points in the win over Park Hill. Herrig is the leading scorer for the team. She is averaging 12.1 points per game. Herrig has scored in double-figures in eight of her last nine games.
The Eagles and Trojans will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Liberty
The Blue Jays will head north and face off against St. Joseph Central on the road in the first round. Liberty is 14-11 overall this year. The Blue Jays hit a rough patch towards the end of the season as they have lost five of the last six games to close the year.
St. Joseph Central defeated Liberty 35-32 in their lone meeting this season, which occurred on Jan. 16. Natalie Hill scored 12 points in the loss and Alex Darling added six points. Darling leads the team in scoring with 7.9 points per game. Hill and Oliviya Tinoco are close behind, both with 7.7 points per game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.