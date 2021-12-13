LIBERTY— In the third place game of Liberty North’s home tournament, Raytown defeated the Eagles 22-37 on Friday night.
According to head coach Brian Rockers, a quick start for the Bluejays was all that was needed to give the visitors the advantage over Liberty North girls.
“That was the whole difference in the game,” Rockers said. “We couldn't make up the difference.”
Liberty North was able to go on a run during the third quarter that gave them a chance. With plenty of passing and opportunities in transition, the Eagles chipped away at a double digit lead. A nice play by Kennedy Herrig brought Liberty North as close as seven points away from the lead.
Q4 6:15: LN 18-25 RayHuge basket by @HerrigKennedy to give the Eagles some momentum. Really nice move to get into the lane. pic.twitter.com/YSlb6OHj0F— Liam (@liamkeating7) December 10, 2021
Raytown answered Liberty North’s run with a run of their own coming out of a timeout. The Bluejays went on a 10-2 run that saw them take control of the game during the late stages of the game and never gave it up.
“When you have to fight uphill that long, it wears on you,” Rockers said. “You have to be perfect.”
The Eagles finished the home tournament with a win against Kearney and losses to Basehor-Linwood and Raytown. Rockers shared that he did see some positives from his team during the week.
“I was proud of our defense,” Rockers said. “Our defense kept us in the game.”
On Monday night, Liberty North bounced back with a resounding victory over Blue Springs. The Eagles outpaced the Wildcats, 40-17. Liberty North will face Kearney on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
