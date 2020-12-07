Eagles girls basketball run away with 61-33 win over Lee Summit

LIBERTY — Liberty North girls basketball kicked off the season with a commanding 61-33 win over Lee’s Summit Friday, Dec. 4 at Liberty North High School.
The Eagles outscored the Tigers 16-6 in the first quarter and never really let up as they went into the locker room with a 36-13 advantage after a half. Liberty North held steady the rest of the way as they finished the third up 49-22 and refused to cede ground down the stretch.
Senior guard Emma Perry and senior forward Maddie Niemeier led the way as the top scorers. Perry had a team-highs of 17 points, six assists and three steals while connecting on 5 of 9 3-point attempts. Niemier dropped in 14 points with six rebounds and two assists.
Senior Rachel Spainhour gave the Eagles a strong presence in the frontcourt. She led the team with eight rebounds while delivering 7 points, two assists and two steals.
Junior forward Kayley Lenger and freshman guard Gabby Rose added 6 points each. Lenger rounded out her stat line with three rebounds and a steal while Rose had two assists, one rebound and a steal.
Senior guard Julia Wilburn contributed 2 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
The Eagles own a 5-0 record all-time vs. Lee’s Summit and have won by at least 18 points in each contest. Liberty North will host the Liberty North Invitational Tournament this week, starting with a matchup against Basehor-Linwood 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7 at Liberty North High School.
