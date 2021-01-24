Eagles girls basketball splits back-to-back games

LIBERTY — Liberty North girls basketball split a pair of back-to-back games last week.
The Eagles beat Raymore-Peculiar 35-33 on Tuesday, Jan. 19 before falling 51-42 against Park Hill in a game that would have put Liberty North in a tie with the Trojans for second place in the Suburban Gold.
Freshman forward Kennedy Herrig scored 11 points to lead Liberty North in scoring for the second time this season.
Senior guard Emma Perry was right behind her with 10 points, going a perfect 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to supplement her 2-of-8 night from behind the arc. She also picked up three steals, two assists and two rebounds.
Sophomore Ella Hayes pitched in with 7 points, three rebounds and three steals. Senior guard Julia Wilburn got in on the takeaways as well with two steals to go along with her 3 points.
Perry continued the pinpoint accuracy from the line by drilling all three against Park Hill, but she turned it back on from the field as well. She finished with a team-high 19 points on 6-of-15 shooting and 4 of 9 from 3 with seven rebounds and three assists.
Hayes contributed 11 points, four rebounds and three assists. Senior forward Rachel Spainhour picked up her play from the night before to deliver a team-high 8 rebounds and score 5 points.
Junior forward Kayley Lenger and freshman guard Gabby Rose scored 2 points each and delivered on the boards with five and four respectively. Herrig added 3 points.
Liberty North (8-6, 3-2 Suburban Gold) will host Liberty 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29 for the first Crosstown Showdown of the season at Liberty North High School.
