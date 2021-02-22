Eagles girls hoops earns season-sweep of Liberty for 1st time

LIBERTY — Liberty North girls basketball turned its first win over Liberty into its first regular-season sweep of the crosstown rival in program history.
The Eagles pulled out a 39-30 win just eight days after ending its 10-game losing streak to the Jays.
Senior guard Emma Perry led the team with 11 points to go along with six rebounds, three blocks and three steals.
Freshman forward Kennedy Herrig and sophomore guard Ella Hayes both scored 8 points while senior forward Rachel Spainhour added 5 points, two rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals. Hayes had two rebounds and two steals as well.
Junior forward Kayley Lenger led the team with 10 rebounds while also contributing 4 points, two assists and a steal.
Liberty beat Lee’s Summit North 62-53 the night before, ending a three-game losing streak for the team.
Sophomore guard Oliviya Tinoco led the way in the contest with 15 points. Senior guard Ava Murphy and sophomore guard Ella Lawrence both scored 9 points while senior guard Aryonna Straws dropped in 8 points, three rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Liberty North (10-8, 5-4 Suburban Gold) will face Lee’s Summit North Monday, Feb. 22 at Lee’s Summit North High School before hitting the road again the next night to face Raymore-Peculiar in the regular-season finale.
Liberty (10-12, 4-7 Suburban Gold) will face Blue Springs 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22 at Blue Springs High School before turning around for another road matchup the next night against Lee’s Summit West in the regular-season finale.
The Eagles, who earned the No. 1 seed in the Missouri Class 6 District 15 bracket, will host either Truman or Fort Osage 7 p.m. Monday, March 1 at Liberty North High School in the district semifinals. The Jays, who earned the No. 2 seed, will host North Kansas City 7 p.m. March 1 at Liberty High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.