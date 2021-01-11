Eagles girls hoops extends win streak to 4 games

Liberty North girls basketball extended its win streak to four games after taking down St. Teresa’s Academy Thursday, Jan. 7 on Senior Night.
Senior guard Emma Perry scored 15 points as the Eagles beat St. Teresa’s Academy 50-36 at Liberty North High School. Freshman guard Gabby Rose added nine points while sophomore guard Ella Hayes dropped eight points. Senior forward Rachel Spainhour pulled down a team-high seven rebounds to go along with her six points.
Senior forward Maddie Niemeier took charge in the Eagles’ 55-46 win over conference foe Lee’s Summit West. She had a team-high 19 points and added 10 rebounds to secure her first double-double of the season.
Perry scored 10 points and rounded out her stat line with four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal. Spainhour led the team in rebounds with 13 and assists with six to go along with her seven points. Rose matched that scoring output with seven points of her own.
The Eagles also won their final two games before winter break, defeating Kearney 51-22 before picking up a 59-47 conference win over Blue Springs South.
Liberty North (6-3, 2-1 Suburban Gold) will battle Ruskin 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11 in the first round of the 12th annual Oak Park Lady Oakies Basketball Invitational. The next round is scheduled for next night with the championship and consolation rounds scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 14.
