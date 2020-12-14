Eagles girls hoops fall to 2-2 after loss to Raytown

LIBERTY — Liberty North girls basketball finished 1-2 in its Liberty North Invitational Tournament after losing their 3rd-place game against Raytown 44-33 Friday, Dec. 11 at Liberty North High School.
Senior guard Emma Perry led the Eagles in scoring with 14 points to go along with three rebounds, one assists, one block and two steals. Senior forward Rachel Spainhour had seven points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Senior forward Maddie Niemeier was right behind her with 10 rebounds while contributing five points.
Junior forward Karli Angle added six points and senior guard Julia Wilburn one point to round out the Eagles scoring.
Liberty North (2-2) will face conference foe Blue Springs (1-1) 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14 at Blue Springs High School before hosting Kearney at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Liberty North High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.