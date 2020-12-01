LIBERTY — The Liberty North girls basketball team is coming off its best season in program history, but the Eagles still feel like they have something to prove.
After the team lost in the district semifinals to eventual district champion Liberty, Eagles head coach Brian Rockers said his program was on the rise and they’d be back to keep knocking until eventually they knock the door in.
This year they’ll try to break through without their leading scorer from a season ago in guard Jayme Jackson. Fellow 2020 graduate Gabby Burns will also add to a big opening in Liberty North’s starting rotation.
The Eagles will lean on seniors Maddie Niemeier and Emma Perry, who both averaged more than 9 points per game during the team’s 18-9 season. Niemeier was the team’s leading rebounder with a 5.2 per game at the forward spot while guard Perry has the most steals of any returner as she picked off 33 passes.
Senior forward Rachel Spainhour and juniors Dylan Fansher and Katie Chester will round out the key returners.
Liberty North will kick off their season Friday, Dec. 4 against St. Teresa’s Academy before hosting the Liberty North Tournament starting Dec. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.