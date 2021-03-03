Eagles girls hoops season ends in upset loss in district semis

LIBERTY — Liberty North girls basketball found itself on the wrong side of history as the top-seeded Eagles lost to No. 4 seed Truman.
Liberty North lost 49-25 against Truman in the Missouri Class 6 District 15 semifinals, becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose in the biggest class since the recent expansion to six. In the past five years of Class 5 district tournaments, only three top seeds have been eliminated in the semifinals.
The Eagles were unable to find scoring from anywhere on the floor as they shot 19% and fared slightly better from 3-point range at 20%.
The Patriots did a great job of limiting the Eagles’ top scorer in senior guard Emma Perry. She missed all 11 of her shots, including seven from 3-point range as she tried to will her team back into the game.
Freshman guard Kennedy Herrig scored 7 points but did so on 2-of-12 shooting. Junior forward Karli Angle remained efficient with her 6 points on three shots.
Senior forward Rachel Spainhour dropped in 6 points and pulled down six rebounds. Senior guard Julia Wilburn scored 2 points and grabbed two rebounds.
On the other side of the floor, Truman’s Taliyah Scott was dialed in as she scored 19 points on 6 of 14 shooting and hit 3 of 9 3-pointers. Her teammates Urya’ Williams and Cece Mora added 21 points on a combined 9-of-20 shooting and pulled down 16 rebounds.
Liberty North finishes the season with a 12-9 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.