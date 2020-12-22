LIBERTY — Liberty North girls basketball got back to a winning record thanks to winning back-to-back games last week.
The Eagles defeated Kearney 51-22 on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at home before going on the road to beat Blue Springs South 59-47 the next night.
Liberty North were led by a dominant scoring trio of senior guard Emma Perry, senior forward Rachel Spainhour and freshman forward Kennedy Herrig. Perry averaged 15 points per game over the two contests while Spainhour and Herrig both averaged 15 points.
Perry commanded both sides of the floor in the Kearney game, finishing with 13 points, seven steals and four of the team’s eight assists.
Spainhour averaged seven rebounds per game and had her best performance of the season against the Jaguars when she notched 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists.
Herrig has been the breakout player in the last three games after limited production in the first four contests. During the last three outings, the freshman averaged more than 11 points per game — including tying Perry for a team-high 17 points in the latest contest — and has tallied 14 rebounds and eight steals.
Liberty North (4-3, 1-1 Suburban Gold) will take their two-game win streak into winter break before resuming action with a conference road matchup against Lee’s Summit West Monday, Jan. 4 at Lee’s Summit West High School.
