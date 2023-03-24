Players from Liberty, Liberty North, Smithville and Kearney were all honored for their on-court success this season. From all-conference awards to all-district nominations, there were plenty of great performances from the area this season.
Kearney
Kearney’s fantastic duo of Jadyn Barnes and JoJo Kutch earned a slew of awards after a strong season. Barnes and Kutch were named to the Class 5 District 8 team, which consisted of 11 players.
Barnes earned a spot on the first team all-conference for the Suburban Conference Blue Division. Kutch was named to the second team all-conference.
Liberty
Liberty’s Natalie Hill earned the highest honors of her team by being named to the Class 6 District 8 all-district team.
Hill was also named as an honorable mention to the Suburban Conference Silver Division all-conference team.
Liberty’s Alex Darling was named to the first team all-conference team, too.
Liberty North
Liberty North’s Kennedy Herrig earned a spot on the Class 6 District 8 all-district team. The Eagles were also honored on the all-conference list.
Ava Levings was named to the Suburban Conference Gold Division first team awards list.
Smithville
Smithville’s Peyton Wohlford was named to the highest honor this year. She was named to the Class 5 All-State team. She also earned a place on the Class 5 District 8 all-district team. She was the only player for the Warriors to be named to the all-district squad, but the Warriors were well represented on the all-conference team.
Wohlford earned a spot on the first team all-conference for the Suburban Conference Blue Division. Rylee Thompson was named to the all-conference second team. Rounding out the awards for Smithville was Lily Wornsen. She was nominated for the all-conference honorable mention list.
Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.
