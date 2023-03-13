LIBERTY — William Jewell women’s basketball has been without its head coach for the latter part of the season. Longtime coach Jill Slominski was absent from the Cardinals’ bench for the final seven games of the regular season.
Concerned fans reached out to the Courier-Tribune, saying the coach had been suspended and was visibly absent from the last handful of games. The college chose not to comment to the Courier-Tribune about Slominski’s absence or the reason for it, with spokesman Cara Dahlor stating, "We can't comment on personnel matters."
William Jewell's athletic director, Tom Eisenaur echoed Dahlor's statement by not commenting on personnel matters. He added that there has been "no changes" to the women's basketball staff as Slominski remains the head coach.
During the final seven games, Jewell’s associate head coach Kevin Obungu was seen patrolling the sidelines and leading the Cardinals. Obungu was elevated to associate head coach in August 2022. Before his promotion, Obungu was the assistant coach for the women’s team, beginning in July 2021.
Slominski was not present during senior day activities after their loss to Truman State on Saturday, Feb. 25. Obungu, along with assistant coach Larry Williams, helped orchestrate the celebration for seniors D’Asya Collier-Williams and Mary Capron.
