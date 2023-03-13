Jill Slominski

William Jewell's women's basketball coach Jill Slominski has been absent for final seven games of the regular season. 

 Courier-Tribune File Photo

LIBERTY — William Jewell women’s basketball has been without its head coach for the latter part of the season. Longtime coach Jill Slominski was absent from the Cardinals’ bench for the final seven games of the regular season.

Concerned fans reached out to the Courier-Tribune, saying the coach had been suspended and was visibly absent from the last handful of games. The college chose not to comment to the Courier-Tribune about Slominski’s absence or the reason for it, with spokesman Cara Dahlor stating, "We can't comment on personnel matters."

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

