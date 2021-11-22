LIBERTY — Juniors, juniors and more juniors, that’s what the Liberty girls’ team consists of this year. The Blue Jays will begin the 2021 season with no seniors on their roster, but this doesn’t mean they are lacking experience.
Eight juniors will represent Liberty this season with the experience of a district championship last year, the Blue Jays will rely on their defense to create turnovers to win them games. Head coach Joe Price shared that most of the girls were with the varsity team last year and that makes the drills and practicing easier.
“We are big defensive team,” Price said. “We do a lot of defensive drills and emphasize how we are going to guard all the actions.”
Liberty’s Oliviya Tinoco will be called upon to lead the team. Last year, she was an all-conference member that averaged over seven points and four rebounds per game. Marianna Tomc will also contribute for Liberty as Price shared what this duo will bring to his squad.
“They are both really athletic, great rebounders,” Price said. “They get out and push the ball and use their athleticism really well on both ends of the floor.”
On Thursday, Dec. 2, the Blue Jays will start their season against Kearney away from home with the first home game coming on Monday, Jan. 3.
“We want to have a shot to win conference at the end of the year, at least compete for it,” Price said. “Then, it’s all about districts.”
