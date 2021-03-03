Kearney advances to district title game for 4th straight season

KEARNEY — Kearney girls basketball pulled out a 28-22 win over Platte County in a Missouri Class 5 District 16 semifinal game Monday, March 1 at Kearney High School.
Senior guard Kenzi Hoffman had team-highs in points with 9 and rebounds with eight. Shelby Holst and Braelyn Rivera added 4 points a piece. Gracie Bomar and JoJo Kutch both knocked down a 3 to give the team just enough points to pull away from the Pirates.
The Bulldogs have won two games down the stretch after a COVID-19 quarantine took the team out of action for the final two weeks of the season.
Kearney will face No. 1 seed Smithville in the district final 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 3 at Smithville High School.
This will be the Bulldogs fourth straight trip to the district championship game, having won each of the last three seasons, including a 2018 win over Smithville.
