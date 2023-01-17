KEARNEY — Throw the records out of the window when Kearney and Smithville meet in any sport. On Monday, it was another matchup between the bitter rivals as they went toe-to-toe in a hotly contested game. Kearney made the right plays down the stretch as they defeated the Warriors 46-40 in double overtime.
The Bulldogs faced early adversity in the game as Smithville came out of the gates hot. The Warriors led 8-0 in the first 2 minutes. Kearney head coach Troy Resler called a quick timeout and motivated his team to play with more passion. They followed Smithville’s opening run by closing the quarter strong. Smithville led 15-10 at the end of the first quarter as their transition offense was key.
“They went on an 8-0 run and we knew that we had to battle back,” sophomore Jocelyn Lincoln said. “Its Smithville, so big time rival, we just had to find a way to get back into it.”
Throughout the game Smithville utilized a zone defense which confused Kearney at first, but then the Bulldogs were able to find their way through out. The first seven made field goals for Kearney came all from beyond the three-point line.
In the second half, Smithville led briefly in the third quarter before Kearney found momentum. Freshman Brooke Paalhar nailed a three-pointer which was followed by a Jadyn Barnes layup to close out the third quarter.
Both teams combined for six points in the fourth quarter as defense was the star of the show. Smithville’s Lilly Wornson tied the game at 32 all with 6 seconds remaining in the game as she knocked down a free throw. With the game tied, Kearney had the ball for the final possession and they could only muster a heave at the buzzer by Alyssa Quick. The two rivals were headed to overtime. Quick’s role increased exponentially in the overtime periods. She was strong in possession and quick enough to defend Smithville’s best ball handlers.
“I am just trying to help my team out the best that I can and hopefully we can get the win,” Quick said.
In the extra period, Smithville took a two-point lead over Kearney as Wornson drilled a three-pointer at the top of the key. On the following possession, Barnes made a tough jump shot inside the arc to cut Smithville’s lead to 38-37. The two teams traded possessions before Kearney had the ball with 6 seconds remaining in overtime.
Barnes drove to the hoop and lofted up a shot. It hit off of the back iron and was rebounded by Maddi Stevens. She tried to put the ball back into the hoop, but was fouled. Stevens went 1-for-2 from the free-throw line to tie the game at 38. Smithville had one last opportunity to win the game, but they were thwarted by the Kearney defense and the two teams were sent to double overtime.
End OT: KHS 38-38 SHSStevens makes 1-of-2 and Smithville has a look at a winner, but it is no good and no foul is called.DOUBLE OT! pic.twitter.com/DR4xUswSuX
In the second overtime, Paalhar made a contested baseline jump shot to take a 40-38 lead. The Warriors could not equal the score on the following possession. The difference came in the next two possessions as Smithville went scoreless and Barnes was fouled twice for the Bulldogs. Barnes went 4-for-4 from the line to seal the win for Kearney.
“I was really nervous,” Barnes laughed about shooting the late free throws. “In practice, we focus on free throws and two-footers because that is what it comes down to. When I get into that possession, I try not to think about anything else.”
After a tough week at their home tournament, Kearney secured a win that they hope will propel them in the latter half of the season. The team’s passing, rebounding and free throw shooting were all on the mark against Smithville. Resler hopes this trend continues into the future utilizing a mindset that he tries to instill in his team.
“I have a group that is passionate about winning and competing. You can’t control wins and losses, but the desire to compete,” Resler said. “We tell them all of the time to appreciate this opportunity because it is a privilege to play sports.”
For Smithville, they still have a talented squad that was led by Wornson in the game against Kearney. She scored 14 points and Rylee Thompson added 13 points for the Warriors, too. Smithville’s next game will be a part of the Cameron Tournament beginning Monday, Jan. 23.
Barnes had a game-high 18 points to lead Kearney. The Bulldogs will face Fort Osage on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.