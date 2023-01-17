Smithville's Rylee Thompson makes contested layup in the fourth quarter against Kearney on Monday, Jan. 16. 

KEARNEY — Throw the records out of the window when Kearney and Smithville meet in any sport. On Monday, it was another matchup between the bitter rivals as they went toe-to-toe in a hotly contested game. Kearney made the right plays down the stretch as they defeated the Warriors 46-40 in double overtime.

The Bulldogs faced early adversity in the game as Smithville came out of the gates hot. The Warriors led 8-0 in the first 2 minutes. Kearney head coach Troy Resler called a quick timeout and motivated his team to play with more passion. They followed Smithville’s opening run by closing the quarter strong. Smithville led 15-10 at the end of the first quarter as their transition offense was key.

