KEARNEY — The fifth-place crown for the Kearney Classic was handed to the home team on Wednesday night. The Bulldogs defeated North Kansas City 35-17.
The game was settled with the best quarter of basketball this year for Kearney as they outscored the Hornets 16-0 in the second quarter.
The hornets turned the ball over 26 times as Kearney capitalized by shooting 35% from behind the three-point line. Jadyn Barnes led the Bulldogs in scoring with 10 points as she went 5-7 from the field. JoJo Kutch was right behind her with nine points with all of her points coming from behind the arc.
The Bulldogs record moves to 3-8 as they host Smithville in their next game on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
