KEARNEY — The girl Bulldogs struggled to get out of the gates in the opening round of the Liberty North Invitational on Monday, Dec. 5. Kearney (1-2) was defeated by St. Joseph Central by a final score of 48-29.
The energy from the Bulldogs fell a little flat as the team struggled against the Indians’ high-paced offense.
Central scored the majority of their points inside the paint and in transition, which led to easy buckets.
“I felt like there wasn’t much energy, I was trying to stay positive. We missed about 10 layups in the first half and we were only down 11 at the half,” head coach Troy Resler said. “If we hit the easy shots, it’s a close game. It’s something that we have to work on.”
The Bulldogs were led by Jadyn Barnes as she finished with 10 points. She was the only Kearney player in double figures on the night. The Bulldogs shot just 17% from the field and 6% from behind the 3-point line.
The loss gave Kearney a much needed wake-up call that hopefully they can move forward from.
Resler loves scheduling games against bigger class schools. He shared that the team learns more during these moments than if they were blowing lesser teams out of the water. Take last year for example, the Bulldogs went 0-3 in this same tournament, but were still able to make it to the district championship. These are moments that set the foundation for late in the season.
“I am not ready to schedule something else. If we compete, play hard and we lose, I think we can gain way more,” Resler said. “I don’t care anymore about big-school, small-school stuff. We’ve played a lot of big schools and won a lot of games doing it.”
Kearney faced Shawnee Mission North in the loser’s bracket of the Liberty North Invitational Wednesday, Dec. 7.
