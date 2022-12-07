Kearney Girls Basketball (copy)

Kearney basketball fell to St. Joseph Central in the opening round of the Liberty North Invitational on Monday, Dec. 5.

Courier-Tribune File Photo

KEARNEY — The girl Bulldogs struggled to get out of the gates in the opening round of the Liberty North Invitational on Monday, Dec. 5. Kearney (1-2) was defeated by St. Joseph Central by a final score of 48-29.

The energy from the Bulldogs fell a little flat as the team struggled against the Indians’ high-paced offense.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.