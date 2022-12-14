Liberty North's basketball teams along with the Kearney girls team were featured in this year's Liberty North Invitational. 

KEARNEY — The Bulldogs wrapped up the Liberty North Invitational by finishing in sixth place on Friday, Dec. 9. Kearney faced Basehor-Linwood in the fifth place game, but fell 32-43. They secured a spot in the fifth-place game by defeating Shawnee Mission North 47-22 in the first game on the consolation side of the bracket.

The win over the Bison marked the first win in three years in the highly competitive Liberty North Invitational for Kearney. JoJo Kutch led the team in scoring against Shawnee Mission North. She had 14 points on 6-for-10 shooting.

