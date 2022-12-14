KEARNEY — The Bulldogs wrapped up the Liberty North Invitational by finishing in sixth place on Friday, Dec. 9. Kearney faced Basehor-Linwood in the fifth place game, but fell 32-43. They secured a spot in the fifth-place game by defeating Shawnee Mission North 47-22 in the first game on the consolation side of the bracket.
The win over the Bison marked the first win in three years in the highly competitive Liberty North Invitational for Kearney. JoJo Kutch led the team in scoring against Shawnee Mission North. She had 14 points on 6-for-10 shooting.
Against Basehor-Linwood, the Bulldog girls allowed them to control the game early on and they jump out to an early lead. Kearney tried mounting a comeback led by Ryleigh Van Emmerik, who produced her best game of the season.
She ended with 14 points on 5-for-8 from the field.
“Ryleigh got hot shooting and then we switched from man to zone defense. That seemed to stifle them a little bit,” head coach Troy Resler said. “We were there the entire time, we just couldn’t get over the hump.”
The Bobcats were excellent in late game situations as they were able to avoid Kearney’s pressure defense. They avoided live ball turnovers and were able to hit their free-throws, which allowed them to come away with the fifth-place game victory.
“We are getting a plethora of different things to look at and we have figured out what we have to do to play,” Resler said. “The girls battled, played really hard. We just didn’t hit enough shots.”
On Monday, Dec. 12, Kearney came to Liberty North once again. This time to meet the Eagles on their home court.
Liberty North, fresh off of their home tournament title, were able to get the best of Kearney by a final score of 52-20. Kutch was the leading scorer with seven points on 2-for-4 shooting.
Kearney will face Raytown South in the first conference game of the year on Thursday, Dec. 15.
