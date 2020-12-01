Kearney girls basketball enter rebuilding season

KEARNEY — This season’s Kearney girls basketball team will have little resemblance to the team from a season ago.
The Bulldogs will not only need to replace the all-state production of Caroline Kelly, who led the Suburban Blue Conference with 20.5 points per game, but also four other players from a talent-packed senior class.
If Kelly was the focal point of the defense, guard Abby Couch was the same for a defense that limited opponents to 30.9 points per game last year.
Guard Maddie Taylor and forward Quinn Weakley were right there on that defensive attack that would have been even better if forward Sierra Culver did not suffer a season-ending leg injury early in the season.
Now Kearney will look to replace the points, the pressure and the immense leadership from that group that won four conference championships, three district titles and had a fourth-place finish in 2018 while only losing 21 games over their high school career.
Senior guard Kenzi Hoffman and senior forward Braelyn Rivera will be the leading returners. Hoffman averaged 3.2 points and 2.1 rebounds last season and Rivera stepped in as the starter after Culver went down, notching 2.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
The team also returns seniors who played limited minutes last year in guard Shelby Holst and forward Everett Mack, who tied for fourth-most blocks at 10.
Kearney opens up the season on the road against Liberty 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3 at Liberty High School. The Bulldogs will get tournament play kicked off with the Liberty North Tournament Monday, Dec. 7 against Raytown in the opening round.
