KEARNEY — Kearney girls basketball ended a six-game losing streak by beating Platte County 38-22 Thursday, Dec. 17 at Kearney High School.
Senior guard Kenzi Hoffman made three 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 11 points while adding five assists and five rebounds.
Sophomore forward Alli Poage scored eight points while senior forward Braelyn Rivera added four points to go along with her team leading seven rebounds. Freshman guard JoJo Kutch chipped in five points and tied with Shelby Holst for a team-high three steals.
Kearney (1-6, 1-0 Suburban Blue) will have a few weeks off before resuming play against Grandview Jan. 4 at Grandview High School.
