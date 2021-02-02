Kearney girls hoops defeats Platte County for 3rd straight win

KEARNEY — Kearney girls basketball beat Platte County 35-27 on Thursday, Jan. 28 at Platte County High School to win the team’s third straight game and its fourth in its last five games.
The Bulldogs trailed by five midway through the third quarter, but the team’s stifling defense shut down the Pirates down the stretch. Kearney outscored Platte County 12-2 in the final frame.
Senior guard Kenzi Hoffman led the team in scoring with 10 points, but sophomore guard Jadyn Barnes was not far behind with 9 points to go along with a team-high four assists and two steals. Hoffman rounded out her stat line with three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Senior guard Shelby Holst added 6 points while sophomore forward Alli Poage delivered 5 points and four assists. Senior forwards Braelyn Rivera and Everett Mack combined to score just 1 point for the frontcourt duo, but they combined for 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals in the game.
Kearney (7-10, 5-2 Suburban Blue) will play Liberty (6-8, 3-3 in Suburban Gold) 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2 at North Kansas City High School in the North Kansas City Tournament.
