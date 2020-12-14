Kearney girls hoops falls to 0-4 with loss to Lincoln Prep

KEARNEY — Kearney girls basketball fell to 0-4 after the team’s 51-28 loss against Lincoln Prep Friday, Dec. 11 to end the Liberty North Invitational Tournament.
Senior guard Shelby Holst and junior guard Kenzi Kutch led the way with 7 points a piece. Kutch ended a cold shooting stretch to start the year as she missed her first seven shots heading into the contest. Holst added six rebounds and an assist.
Senior forward Braelyn Rivera had a team-high 10 rebounds with 3 points, but had six of the team's 21 turnovers.
Senior guard Kenzi Hoffman also had a tough night with seven turnovers and just 4 points, which comes after she was held to 3 points in the team’s previous game against St. Joe Central. Hoffman, who is averaging 7.0 points, 4.25 rebounds, 2.25 assists and 1.2 steals, led the team in scoring during the Bulldogs' first two games of the season.
The Bulldogs have lost as many games to start this season as their highest loss total in any of the last three seasons, having finished 27-4, 25-4 and 26-2 from 2018-2020.
Kearney will look to end the program’s rare losing streak when they head to Grain Valley 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14. The Bulldogs will follow that game with a back-to-back scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 16-17 with a 6 p.m. faceoff with Liberty North before a 7 p.m. game with Platte County the next night.
