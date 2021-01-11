Kearney girls hoops splits last 4 games

The Kearney girls basketball team has won two of its last four games after starting the season 0-6.
After picking up its first win with a 38-22 home victory over Platte County heading into winter break, the Bulldogs lost 53-30 to Grandview on Monday, Jan. 4.
Kearney responded with a 57-12 thrashing of Ruskin Thursday, Jan. 7 at Kearney High School to improve to 2-1 in conference play.
The Bulldogs dominated the boards with 41 rebounds in the game. Senior forwards Braelyn Rivera and Everett Mack pulled down six boards to go along with sophomore guard Maddi Stevens and freshman forward Gracie Bomar rebounding five a piece.
Stevens led the way in scoring with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting and 2 of 5 from 3-point range.
Senior guard Kenzi Hoffman, freshman guard JoJo Kutch and sophomore guard Jadyn Barnes added six points a piece. Kutch and Barnes both added four rebounds while Hoffman secured three boards and two assists.
Kearney (2-8, 2-1 Suburban Blue) lost their next game against Park Hill South 45-27 Friday, Jan. 8 at home. The Bulldogs will be back in action Monday, Jan. 11 in the first round of the Kearney Classic Tournament against St. Joe Lafayette 6:30 p.m. at Kearney High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.