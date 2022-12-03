KEARNEY — The Bulldog girls opened their basketball season with a 1-1 record. They defeated Grandview in the opening game of the season Nov. 22. Their first loss of the year came at the hands of Staley on Monday, Nov. 28.
The Bulldogs defeated Grandview 43-41 thanks to a last-second shot by JoJo Kutch. She drove into the lane and scored the final basket to give her team the win. She ended with a team-high 12 points and hauled in seven rebounds. Freshman Alyssa Quick scored 11 points for the Bulldogs while freshman Brooke Paalhar secured eight points in the opening varsity game of her career. She nailed two 3-point shots for Kearney.
Things didn’t go as well against Staley however. The Bulldogs lost 62-26 in the home opener. The Falcons are regarded as one of the top teams in the state and they showed it as Kearney trailed 13-6 early in the first quarter. The Falcons never relinquished their lead. Senior Jadyn Barnes was the leading scorer for the Bulldogs though with nine points. Freshman Maggie Lakin and Kutch grabbed five rebounds each to lead the team.
Kearney will head south for their next game as they compete in the Liberty North Invitational Tournament. They will face St. Joe Central in the opening round at 8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5.
