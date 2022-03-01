KANSAS CITY — There was a reason Kearney faced a non-conference schedule that featured numerous class 6 schools. No, the point was not to lose by double digits, but to prepare the team for a physical battle. The team proved that those games in the beginning of the season were necessary as Kearney won 48-46 in overtime against a tough Lincoln Prep team in the Class 5 District 8 Semifinals.
The two teams battled back-and-forth throughout the evening as head coach Troy Resler shared.
“We were in the jaws of defeat, in how many times there,” Resler said. “They refused to quit and that is what I am most proud of.”
Kearney used their patent zone defense to slow down the athletic Tigers, it was through this style of defense that allowed the Bulldogs to control the tempo in the first half. Kearney was able to take a 11-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Tigers came back in the second quarter with strong passing to get around Kearney’s zone defense. But, the shots were not falling as Kearney took the three point lead at the halftime break.
In the third quarter, Lincoln Prep ramped up the defensive pressure and caused multiple turnovers to gain the lead for the first time in the game. They were able to make easy transition layups as Kearney struggled with the intensity. Kearney’s main ball handler, Jadyn Barnes, explained their defense bluntly.
“Personally for me, I hate that defense,” Barnes said with a laugh. “They are always up in your face. You have to think on the spot and think fast.”
The Tigers ended the third quarter on a 11-2 run as Lincoln Prep took a 31-27 lead. In the fourth quarter, it was much of the same as Lincoln Prep continued with easy baskets in the lane. But, the Bulldogs battled back.
Jojo Kutch drilled a corner 3-pointer that capped off a 5-0 run to give the Bulldogs the 37-36 lead. Kearney was able to take two point lead after a pair of free throws. Lincoln Prep followed by tying the game after collecting three offensive rebounds in a row that led to a layup. A poor pass by Kearney gave the Tigers another free shot at the hoop which they converted.
Down two points with a little over a minute left in the game, Kearney converted on one of their smoothest sets. High ball pressure led Kutch to deliver a screen for Maddi Stevens to drive and pass to the opposite wing. Kutch dove to the basket on the back side and was wide open on the low block for the basket and to tie the game.
In the closing seconds, Stevens was fouled and was forced to the free-throw line. She converted one of her two shots to give Kearney the one point lead. The Tigers came the opposite way and followed suit as they were fouled and made only one shot which tied the game. Neither team was able to get a shot off at the end of regulation as play ended in a 42-42 tie ball game.
In overtime, Kearney trailed in the opening minutes. A timeout was called with Kearney down by two points, Resler could be overheard shouting, “This possession will define your 2022 season.”
It sure did, as the Bulldogs created a slick inbounds play that led to a beautiful pass from Kenzi Kutch to Barnes tying the game at 44 a piece. This play was a huge momentum turn for the Bulldogs, according to Barnes.
“I think it was really important that we had those plays because we get amped up and feed off of each other’s energy,” Barnes said. “We can go back on defense and shut them down.”
When the game came to a close, Stevens showed up huge for the Bulldogs. She continued to knock down free throw after free throw. The biggest one came with 22 seconds left when she went 2-2 from the line to give Kearney the three-point advantage.
On the following possession, Lincoln Prep could only get a two-point shot to fall which led to them to trail by one. The time would run out as Kearney earned the one point win.
The team flooded to half court and smiled with joy, but also exhaustion as Kearney outlasted Lincoln Prep in a physical duel.
“We just had to have energy 24/7 and to have teammates that lift you up makes you play better,” Jojo Kutch said. “It was a great feeling.”
When the game finished, cheers and shouting came from the locker room at Winnetonka High School. Resler escaped from his team’s triumph party drenched in water that was dumped on him in celebration. According to Barnes, he even put on a performance for his team.
“He hit the griddy,” Barnes said. “He came in doing the griddy and that was the best feeling when you have a big win in overtime.”
“We just love each other so much, it makes it that much better,” Kutch followed.
Most importantly, the Kearney team never gave up when they could have in so many moments. They fought together and faced the hardships against a team that pressured and forced turnovers on them. They believed throughout the game that they were destined to win and they used that belief to their advantage no matter how many times they were down.
“We’ve been kicked, we’ve been down. We have had our butt kicked our fair share of those,” Resler said. “I always say, that’s what builds for this moment. It’s hard to win tough districts like this unless you have been through some adversity.”
The Bulldogs will face off against rival Smithville in the district championship on Thursday. This will be the third time the two teams have played each other as the Warriors have won the first two games. But, the Warriors will be facing a team that showed poise and conviction in their style of play. A deadly combination that is hard to beat especially in the playoffs.
“We celebrated in there because it was an emotional game, but we know that we are not done,” Resler said. “We are onto the next one, right now.”
