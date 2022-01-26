KEARNEY — After a frustrating loss to Smithville a week ago, Kearney could have folded over, yet they keep fighting. The Bulldogs who lost to Smithville on a last second shot have reeled off four straight wins to keep them in first place in the conference standings.
The Bulldogs added to their win streak against Lone Jack on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Kearney defeated the Mules 51-20 as freshman Ryleigh Van Emmerik led the team in scoring with 14 points. She was huge especially from deep as she went 4-9 from behind the 3-point line.
The winning streak began with a 46-17 win over Winnetonka on Thursday, Jan. 20. Their second win was the very next night against Grandview as they dismantled them 47-22. A short layoff saw Kearney take on Raytown South in the biggest game of this stretch.
The Cardinals were tied with the Bulldogs at the top of the conference standings before losing to Kearney 33-18 in a tough game. But, the strong non-conference schedule that Kearney had in the opening month of play is paying dividends as the team is knowing how to win close games.
The young Kearney team was led in scoring by freshman Jocelyn Lincoln. She had nine points on 4-8 of shooting over Raytown South. Macy Hughes was also an important piece as she continues to shoot the ball well from behind the 3-point line.
The four game winning streak for Kearney has come in a six day span that has been pivotal in giving the Bulldogs momentum. They will look to extend their winning streak on Thursday, Jan. 27, against Platte County.
