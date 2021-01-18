Kearney takes 3rd in Kearney Classic Tournament

KEARNEY — Bulldogs girls basketball clinched third place in its Kearney Classic Tournament with a 31-28 win over North Kansas City on Saturday, Jan. 16, at Kearney High School.
Sophomore guard Jadyn Barnes shot a perfect 3 of 3 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to lead the team with 10 points. Barnes added three steals and an assist.
Senior guard Kenzi Hoffman went just 3-of-9 shooting with one of six 3-pointers to score 7 points. She added two assists, two steals and a block to go along with four rebounds, which tied with sophomore Alli Poage for the team-high.
Freshman guard JoJo Kutch and Shelby Holst had tough shooting nights as they combined for 1 of 9 from the field, but the duo combined for 6 of 11 from the free-throw line to score 4 points a piece. Holst also added three rebounds.
Senior forwards Braelyn Rivera and Grace Schroeder and freshman forward Gracie Bomar each chipped in 2 points and one rebound.
The Bulldogs landed in the consolation bracket after a 60-27 second-round loss to Bishop Miege (Kansas). Hoffman was the standout in that game, scoring a team-high 12 points thanks to a 4-of-7 3-point shooting night.
Hoffman led in scoring in the first round as well with her 11 points in a 41-31 win over St. Joe Lafayette. Kutch added 8 points while Barnes finished with 6 and Holst finished with 5. Rivera scored 4 points while leading the team in rebounds with 10.
Kearney (4-9, 2-1 Suburban Blue) will host Smithville (8-2, 3-0 SB) at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, in the first of two Highway 92 Rivalry matchups between the teams this season.
The Bulldogs have won the last six games against the Warriors with the last loss coming in the 2017 district championship game during the last season before Smithville joined the Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference.
