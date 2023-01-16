KEARNEY — The Bulldogs closed out the Kearney Classic by taking fourth place in their home tournament Friday, Jan. 13. Kearney (4-8) fell to St. Teresa’s (5-4) in the third-place game by a final score of 38-34.
Kearney struggled to stay with the Stars in the first three quarters of the game. St. Teresa’s length was a big problem for the Bulldogs to overcome. They utilized their tall players to snag rebounds and defend the paint. Kearney’s interior offense was unable to get going as they shot 24% from the field.
“The sense of urgency has to come at the opening tip,” Kearney head coach Troy Resler said. “It is not effort, we scored 12 points in the first half. We are just missing shots.”
The Bulldogs trailed 23-33 at the end of the third quarter. Kearney started a big comeback as they started to gain momentum. The defense for Kearney was much improved in the final minutes. The Bulldogs forced turnovers, which helped score the easy baskets that they needed.
The biggest possession in the game came with less than 2 minutes left to play. Freshman guard Brooke Paalhar drained a 3-pointer on the right wing to pull the Bulldogs within one possession. Kearney trailed 37-34 in the closing minutes after battling against the Stars.
Q3 3:28: Kearney 19-31 St. Teresa’sLincoln gets the basket and foul for Kearney. Maybe the spark that the Bulldogs need in the 3rd place game. pic.twitter.com/Pf66XoMxDt
