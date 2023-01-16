KEARNEY — The Bulldogs closed out the Kearney Classic by taking fourth place in their home tournament Friday, Jan. 13. Kearney (4-8) fell to St. Teresa’s (5-4) in the third-place game by a final score of 38-34.

Kearney struggled to stay with the Stars in the first three quarters of the game. St. Teresa’s length was a big problem for the Bulldogs to overcome. They utilized their tall players to snag rebounds and defend the paint. Kearney’s interior offense was unable to get going as they shot 24% from the field.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.