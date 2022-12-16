KEARNEY — The Bulldogs girls dropped a close conference game to Raytown South on Thursday, Dec. 15. Kearney trailed early, but clawed their way back in the fourth quarter against the Cardinals. Their comeback fell short as Raytown South won 27-25.

The opening quarter set the tone for the Cardinals as they jumped out to a 13-2 lead. Raytown South used their length and height to dominate the paint in the first quarter. The Bulldogs’ man-to-man defense did not work well against the Cardinals’ defense.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

