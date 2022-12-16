KEARNEY — The Bulldogs girls dropped a close conference game to Raytown South on Thursday, Dec. 15. Kearney trailed early, but clawed their way back in the fourth quarter against the Cardinals. Their comeback fell short as Raytown South won 27-25.
The opening quarter set the tone for the Cardinals as they jumped out to a 13-2 lead. Raytown South used their length and height to dominate the paint in the first quarter. The Bulldogs’ man-to-man defense did not work well against the Cardinals’ defense.
In the second quarter, Kearney head coach Troy Resler changed the defense to a zone and things started to work in the Bulldogs' favor. They chipped away at the lead and outscored Raytown South 23-14 for the rest of the game. Kearney’s Alyssa Quick led the team with nine points. JoJo Kutch and Brooke Paalhar led the team with three assists each.
“Alyssa is a gamer, Brooke stepped up and made plays,” Resler said. “Our slogan is ‘Earn It’ this year. When you get the opportunity, you better do something with it. In tonight’s game, those two stepped up.”
In the final minute of the game, Kearney battled the whole back to trail by only one basket. Raytown South inbounded the ball following a timeout. The pass missed the target and Kearney’s Jadyn Barnes collected the loose ball. She drove into the lane and nailed the layup to tie the game at 25 all.
Raytown South produced their best possession of the game following Barnes’ bucket. With 55 seconds left, the Cardinals passed the ball around for over 30 seconds. Each player on the floor touched the ball as they forced Kearney’s zone defense to work. A quick pass inside the lane and Raytown South made the layup to give them the lead and eventual win. Kearney’s last-second shot to tie the game did not go in as they were defeated by the Cardinals.
Final: Kearney 25-27 Raytown SouthFinal bucket doesn’t fall for Kearney. But, they battled back on the night.They trailed 13-2 at the end of Q1. KHS outscored Raytown South 23-14 from 2Q on. Cardinals made the game winning shot with 6 seconds left to play. pic.twitter.com/n8i76JKtTL
“They battled, the effort was there all night. They were resilient, they kept fighting and trying to find a way,” Resler said. “Layups and free throws, I can’t believe how many of these we keep missing. It’s nothing that they are doing wrong, we’ve just got to hit the easy shots.”
Kearney will host Truman for a nonconference game on Monday, Dec. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.