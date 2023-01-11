KEARNEY — The Bulldogs secured one of their best wins of the season on Monday, Jan. 9. Kearney (4-6) topped Park Hill 42-34 in the first round of the 48th Annual Kearney Classic. The Bulldogs defeated the Class 6 school utilizing a late-game run that pushed them over the top.
Kearney and Park Hill were knotted up at 33 with two minutes to play. Bulldogs’ head coach Troy Resler called a timeout with his team gaining possession out of the timeout. Kearney inbounded the ball and worked the ball around the perimeter. Jocelyn Lincoln had the ball on the right wing. Maddi Stevens trailed her and received the hand-off. Stevens launched a 3-pointer which swished and gave the Bulldogs a three-point lead with 90 seconds remaining in the game.
“It was a good team effort with passing the ball around and finding the open shot,” Stevens said. “When it was my turn to step to the line, I was able to do it.”
Kearney’s defense was fantastic along with their rebounding skills in the final few minutes. They were also able to knock down their free-throws as Stevens nailed two down the stretch to give Kearney a comfortable lead. Kearney closed the game on an impressive 9-1 run to take the win.
“Maddi didn’t hesitate on that shot, she caught it and shot it,” Resler said. “If it didn’t go in, it didn’t go in. To me, it was the courage to shoot which is one thing, to make it, now that’s another.”
Kearney trailed at halftime by three points, but their guard play was crucial in keep them in the game. Senior Jadyn Barnes finished with 16 points and JoJo Kutch added 12 points. Both players finished 5-for-12 from the field and they scored all of their points inside the lane or from the free-throw line.
End Q1: KHS 11-8 PHJust a great opening quarter from Kearney. Solid defense on Trojans last possession leads to a Jadyn Barnes basket.Barnes with 5pts, Kutch with 4pts. pic.twitter.com/6kQvOz4i9w
Entering Monday’s game, Kearney was 0-3 against Class 6 schools this season. They were beaten by Staley, St. Joseph Central and Liberty North earlier in the year. The win over Park Hill was important to building the team’s confidence, according to Barnes.
“Most of our season is playing Class 6 schools so that we can prepare for when we play schools in our class,” Barnes said. “Some of the time, we just fall short. This was just a big win for us to get our confidence back.”
The Bulldogs will look to keep their strong play going as they face the Class 4 #3 ranked Benton Cardinals (11-2) in the semifinals on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
