Kearney's Maddi Stevens knocks down a 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs the lead late in the fourth quarter over Park Hill in the first round of the Kearney Classic on Monday, Jan. 9. 

KEARNEY — The Bulldogs secured one of their best wins of the season on Monday, Jan. 9. Kearney (4-6) topped Park Hill 42-34 in the first round of the 48th Annual Kearney Classic. The Bulldogs defeated the Class 6 school utilizing a late-game run that pushed them over the top.

Kearney and Park Hill were knotted up at 33 with two minutes to play. Bulldogs’ head coach Troy Resler called a timeout with his team gaining possession out of the timeout. Kearney inbounded the ball and worked the ball around the perimeter. Jocelyn Lincoln had the ball on the right wing. Maddi Stevens trailed her and received the hand-off. Stevens launched a 3-pointer which swished and gave the Bulldogs a three-point lead with 90 seconds remaining in the game.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

