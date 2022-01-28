KEARNEY — It was a tough shooting night for Kearney as the Bulldogs lost to rival Platte County 29-17 on Thursday, Jan. 27. The Kearney girls could not make a basket as it seemed a lid was placed above the rim all evening.
Kearney and Platte County opened the game slow as both teams tried to feel each other out. The Pirates led for the majority of the first half as Kearney gained their first lead halfway through the second quarter. Kearney led 9-6, but a 8-3 run to close the half gave Platte County the 14-12 lead at the break.
The third quarter arrived with the Bulldogs down a basket, but nothing seems to fall. Open shots were available and Kearney could not take advantage. Frustration mounted for the team as they were able to create good looks, but the ball was not drop the basketball.
“It was a scoring drought; it was missing looks,” head coach Troy Resler said. “They hit big shots in key moments when neither team could score and we just couldn’t answer tonight.”
Kearney was not able to score a point in the third quarter. Platte County took advantage as they led 19-12. The Bulldogs scored their first point off of a free throw in the fourth quarter, their first point in over 12 minutes of game action.
They would not be able to find their flow in the fourth quarter as Platte County escaped with the win. Resler shared it was a tough night considering the win streak that Kearney was on. The Bulldogs had one four straight games against tough competition entering the game against Platte County.
“We had been playing really good defense, but we held Raytown South to 18, Tonka to a low number,” Resler said. “We are going to keep plugging along and try to get back on track.”
The Bulldogs will try to start a new win streak as they face off against Lincoln Prep in the first round of the North Kansas City Tournament on Monday, Jan. 31.
